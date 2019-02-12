Entertainment: Oscar-nominated shorts are all the rage at Red River Theatres

David MacNeil as Philo T. Farnsworth in the Community Players of Concord's production of "The Farnsworth Invention." Courtesy of Community Players of Concord Benjamin Russell as David Sarnoff in the Community Players of Concord's production of "The Farnsworth Invention." Courtesy of Community Players of Concord

We’re getting toward the middle of February now, which means the Academy Awards are on their way. That, of course, means it’s time for some Oscar nominees at Red River. The theater is showing Oscar-nominated shorts this week, as well as its standard lineup of high-quality films. There’s plenty of music to check out and a few plays, too, so get out there and be entertained!

Music

Tuesday

Sergey Marchenko at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Craig Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open mic at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Thursday

Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Zooo Crew at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Eric Lindberg at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Joel Begin at Common Man at 7 p.m.

Friday

Freddie Partridge at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Andrew North and the Rangers at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Saturday

Paul Speidel at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Hometown Eulogy at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Songwriter Circle featuring Pete Gustafson, Jason Teaster and Pate Morin at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Crazy Steve at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Sensitive Men and Snughouse at True Brew Barista at 9 p.m.

Sunday

Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Jared Steer at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Community Players of Concord present The Farnsworth Invention at Concord City Auditorium on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for ages 17 and under and 65 and over at communityplayersofconcord.org or by calling 344-4747.

National Theatre Live in HD: The Madness of King George at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Discovering Magic at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-$17 at hatboxnh.com.

Twelfth Night at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12-$17 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

Green Book (PG-13/2018/130 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

If Beale Street Could Talk (R/2018/119 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30

Wednesday: 2:05

Thursday: 2:05, 5:30

On the Basis of Sex (PG-13/2018/120 min.)

Tuesday: 8

Thursday: 8

Oscar Nominated Shorts – Animated (NR/2018/75 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35

Oscar Nominated Shorts – Live Action (NR/2018/108 min.)

Wednesday: 7:10

Thursday: 7:10

Oscar Nominated Shorts – Documentary (NR/2018/137 min.)

Tuesday: 7:10

Reinventing Power (NR/2019/50 min.)

Wednesday: 6

All movie times are p.m.

