General Services to hire new Flex Technician after successful first run

The city of Concord’s General Services Department launched a new full-time paid internship program this past summer that has now successfully achieved its goal to train and transition an intern into a permanent full-time position. Now, the search is on for a second intern.

Conner Bailey was Concord General Services’ first Maintenance/Operations Flex Technician intern. He was hired in September and developed training across various divisions to prepare him for subsequent full-time employment. He started out with an overview of the city’s public works facilities, including the water and wastewater treatment plants, and then learned about administration, solid waste and water utilities, which included tasks such as meter readings and service shut-offs. He then worked within the Public Properties Division, painting the ice at Everett Arena and working with tools to develop skills such as carpentry, plumbing, HVAC maintenance and custodial duties. Shortly after, he transitioned to the Highway and Utilities Division helping with leaf collection, pothole patching and winging for the snow plows.

After four quick months, Bailey applied and was offered a new job title as Laborer/Truck Driver within the Highway and Utilities Division. Bailey’s internship experience and proven work ethic set him ahead of other applicants that ultimately landed him the new job.

“This experience has taught me a lot of new skills, and I’ve been quickly learning a lot about public works,” Bailey said. “I’ve been enjoying my new job, and it’s all thanks to this internship. I’m excited to keep learning and see where I go from here.”

Watch Bailey’s testimonial video on Concord General Services’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/concordnhgs to hear more about his experience.

Now that Bailey has moved on from the internship, General Services is looking for its next Maintenance/Operations Flex Technician intern.

“The goal of this position is to train someone on our department tasks and be able to more easily fill a vacant position when the employee is ready,” said General Services Director Chip Chesley. “It’s really the perfect first step for someone without any prior experience to climb the ladder within the department.”

This internship is not like most internships. It is paid with a starting salary range of $15.23 to $18.07 an hour, depending on qualifications, and is a full-time position of 40 hours a week with overtime sometimes required. The position also offers a flexible benefits package, paid holidays, enrollment in the N.H. Retirement System, annual leave, merit pay increases and more. It is an entry-level position with on-the-job training, perfect for someone looking to start a career in public works. The position does require the employee to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL) within 12 months of hire and will increase base salary by 5 percent more when a CDL is obtained and used on the job. Other certifications may be required depending on position requirements, but training will be accessible.

Anyone interested in applying or learning more about the internship can visit concordnh.gov/generalservices to find a full job description and fill out an application online.

Angelina Zulkic General Services

