Entertainment: Lots of local bands playing at local hot spots this week

By - Feb 5, 2019 | 0 comments

The first month of 2019 is officially in the books, and things are starting to get back to normal around here – meaning plenty of bar/restaurant shows as well as plays on local stages and some big-time movies on the screen at Red River.

Here’s what’s up this week:

Music

Tuesday

  • Michael Walsh at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m., sign-ups at 6.
  • Joel Cage at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • Alex Cohen at Cheers at 5 p.m.
  • Will Hatch at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Mnozil Brass at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Free show, limit four tickets per person at ccanh.com.
  • Mary Fagan at Common Man at 7 p.m.

Friday

  • Blue Light Rain at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
  • Brick Yard Blues at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Saturday

  • The Atomic Tones at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
  • Saturday Afternoon Music at Area 23, with open jam from 2-3 p.m., Kingdom from 3-3:30, Taylor Pearson from 3:30-4 and open jam again from 4-5.
  • Don Bartenstein at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
  • Tim Gurshin at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

  • State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

  • State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

  • Sergey Marchenko at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

  • Twelfth Night at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
  • Putting it Together: New Works at Hatbox Theatre on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
  • National Theatre Live in HD presents The Madness of King George at Captiol Center for the Arts next Tuesday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Movies at Red River

Green Book (PG-13/2018/130 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

 

If Beale Street Could Talk (R/2018/119 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30

Thursday: 2:05

 

On the Basis of Sex (PG-13/2018/120 min.)

Tuesday: 8

Wednesday: 8

 

Burning (NR/2018/148 min.)

Tuesday: 7:55

Wednesday: 7:55

Thursday: 7:55

 

Shoplifters (R/2018/121 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35

Thursday: 2:10

 

Legally Blonde (PG-13/2001/96 min.)

Thursday: 7

All movie times are p.m.

More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2019 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright