Entertainment: Lots of local bands playing at local hot spots this week

The first month of 2019 is officially in the books, and things are starting to get back to normal around here – meaning plenty of bar/restaurant shows as well as plays on local stages and some big-time movies on the screen at Red River.
Here’s what’s up this week:
Music
Tuesday
- Michael Walsh at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m., sign-ups at 6.
- Joel Cage at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Alex Cohen at Cheers at 5 p.m.
- Will Hatch at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Mnozil Brass at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Free show, limit four tickets per person at ccanh.com.
- Mary Fagan at Common Man at 7 p.m.
Friday
- Blue Light Rain at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
- Brick Yard Blues at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.
Saturday
- The Atomic Tones at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- Saturday Afternoon Music at Area 23, with open jam from 2-3 p.m., Kingdom from 3-3:30, Taylor Pearson from 3:30-4 and open jam again from 4-5.
- Don Bartenstein at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
- Tim Gurshin at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
- State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Monday
- State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Sergey Marchenko at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Theater
- Twelfth Night at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- Putting it Together: New Works at Hatbox Theatre on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- National Theatre Live in HD presents The Madness of King George at Captiol Center for the Arts next Tuesday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.
Movies at Red River
Green Book (PG-13/2018/130 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05
Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05
Thursday: 2, 5:25, 8:05
If Beale Street Could Talk (R/2018/119 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30
Thursday: 2:05
On the Basis of Sex (PG-13/2018/120 min.)
Tuesday: 8
Wednesday: 8
Burning (NR/2018/148 min.)
Tuesday: 7:55
Wednesday: 7:55
Thursday: 7:55
Shoplifters (R/2018/121 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35
Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35
Thursday: 2:10
Legally Blonde (PG-13/2001/96 min.)
Thursday: 7
All movie times are p.m.