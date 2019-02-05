City Manager’s Newsletter: Upcoming events at library, sewer project and more

The city of Concord’s public information officer, Stefanie Breton, sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The newsletter contained too much information for us to fit into this spot, so we’re just printing some highlights here. For the full newsletter, go to concordnh.gov and click the “Newsletter” button on the home page.

Concord Public Library events

February is a short month, but there is a lot going on at Concord Public Library. Check out some of these upcoming events:

Books & Brew: Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.: Join other book lovers at our low-pressure book club! Chat about what you’ve been reading and listen to suggestions and recommendations from other readers. There are no assigned books in this group; just come and share your latest reads! We’ll talk books from 6-7 p.m., and mingle from 7-8. Library staff will be on hand to take notes and will share the group’s recommendations in the library newsletter. Held at True Brew Barista, 3 Bicentennial Square.

Open Questions: What Does it Mean to be American? Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.: This is a new series of community conversations presented by New Hampshire Humanities. This series will explore important issues in the lives of the people of New Hampshire by creating a safe space to discuss difficult topics. The first program will focus on the question “What Does it Mean to be an American?” and the discussion will be facilitated by two philosophy professors from Saint Anselm College, Dr. Max Latona and Dr. Josh Tepley.

The event is free and open to the public.

Sewer project begins

SUR West has been awarded the contract to reconstruct the northern portion of the access road to the city’s municipal sanitary sewer interceptor and related storm sewer restoration (CIP 83/91). This work is located south of Second Street and east of Clark/Tenney and Roger Avenue. This work will begin the week of Feb. 11 and will continue (weather pending) through early summer.

During construction, all trails at Morono Park (see Map 11 in the city’s trail guide at concordnh.gov/trails) will be closed to the public Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. To ensure your safety and the safety of the construction workers, please avoid this area during construction. If you are looking for an alternate trail in the area to use during this time, the trails at Sewalls Falls are open and accessed farther down Second Street (see Map 10).

Ice season at Everett Arena

Public ice skating at Everett Arena continues Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 (kids ages 3 and under are free) and skate rentals are available for $5 at the Pro Shop. Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) hours are Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. No stick practice on Feb. 15.

Admission is $10 (free entry for goalies). Helmet and gloves are required (full equipment recommended). Sharpen your skates at the new Pro Shop for only $6! Save $10 if you buy a $50 punch ticket that’s good for 10 sharpening sessions. The Pro Shop is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the ice season. Lace up those skates! Visit concordnh.gov/skating for more information.

