The results are in from NHTI’s Dancing With the Concord Stars

Jeanne and Mark Lester won the Best Costume award during the 9th annual Dancing With the Concord Stars competition at NHTI on Saturday. Bill Wilson / For NHTI

NHTI’s 9th annual Winter Fling was held on Saturday. The highlight of the night was the wildly popular Dancing With the Concord Stars event, which this year included Monitor ad respresentative Jeanne Lester as one of the contestants.

Here are the results from the competition:

Best Energy: Bryanna Marceau (Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce) and Lucas Meyer (Preti Strategies) with “I Want You Back,” Jitterbug.

Most Theatrical: Tina Poirier (Division for Children, Youth and Families) and Dave Juvet (Business and Industry Association) with “Runaway Baby,” Jazz.

Most Graceful: Nina Ann Timney (Nathan Wechsler and Co.) and Doug Phelan (Concord Hospital) with “Beauty and the Beast/Beauty and the Beat,” Foxtrot/Cha Cha.

Most Playful: Sarah Tilton (New Hampshire Ball Bearings) and Jason Bishop (NHTI) with “Another One Bites the Dust,” Hip Hop.

Best Costume: Jeanne Lester (Concord Monitor) and Mark Lester (Eastern Bank) with “At the Hop,” Swing.

Most Creative: Ryan and Michael Hvizda (The Hvizda Team, Keller Williams Realty) with “Mi Gente,” Street Jazz.

Most Dramatic: Emily Ricard (Bar Harbor Bank and Trust) and Sam Durfee (City of Concord) with “Spybeat,” Rockabilly Paso Doble.

Most Entertaining: Kristin Clark (Merrimack County Savings Bank) and Anthony Poore (New Hampshire Humanities) with “Think,” Musical Theater.

Most Rhythmic: Anna Nygren (New York Life) and Michael Roundy (UMass Lowell) with “Knock on Wood,” Disco.

Best Theme: Sue O’Donnell (The Hotel Concord) and Anthony Mento (SMP Architecture) with “Malhari,” Bollywood/Irish Step Dance.

Best Stage Personality: Sara Brehm (Northeast Delta Dental) and Mike Burney (Pats Peak Ski Area) with “Jailhouse Rock,” Jazz.

Best Choreography (awarded to best dance instructor): Roman Sirotin of Let’s Dance Studio with Timney and Phelan’s dance to “Beauty and the Beast/Beauty and the Beat.”

Judges Choice: Clark and Poore with “Think.”

People’s Choice: Ricard and Durfee with “Spybeat.”

Insider staff

