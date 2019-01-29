Tasty Brews: Smuttynose Whole Lotta Lupulin DIPA from True Brew Barista

Smuttynose Whole Lotta Lupulin DIPA, on tap at True Brew Barista. JON BODELL / Insider staff

I stopped into True Brew Barista last week looking for a new beer to try, and unsurprisingly, there were all kinds of options for things I’d never tried or even heard of before. One of those unheard-of brews was the Smuttynose Whole Lotta Lupulin DIPA, so I went with one of those.

The first thing to mention is that this beer has 8.6 percent alcohol by volume, which is nothing to sneeze at. It is therefore served in a smaller-sized glass.

This double IPA has a medium golden color with a mild, very light hoppy aroma. It packs quite a bitter punch – no mistaking this with a smooth New England-style IPA.

The flavor has plenty of hops, but it’s hard to place other tastes. There’s a bit of citrus on the finish, but not much on the initial sip.

This is a sippable beer, but it does have some aftertaste. This isn’t for people brand new to IPAs, so if you’re not experienced, you might want something else. If you like bite, this one’s for you.

Insider staff

