Scenes from the 1883 Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship – after dark

Lots of good, clean -- and cold -- fun was had on the ice at White Park during the 1883 Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship on Saturday. JON BODELL / Insider staff The future generation of Black Icers got to hone their skills on these mini rinks set up by the baseball field. at White Park on Saturday night. JON BODELL / Insider staff The food truck circuit was heavily visited during the 1883 Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship at White Park on Saturday. JON BODELL / Insider staff People watch the fireworks show over the baseball field at White Park during the 1883 Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship on Saturday. JON BODELL / Insider staff Hundreds of spectators braved the cold Saturday night to check out the action at the 1883 Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship at White Park. JON BODELL / Insider staff The massive bonfire was a very popular spot on this cold Saturday night of the 1883 Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship at White Park. JON BODELL / Insider staff

White Park was abuzz with festive energy last Saturday night during the 1883 Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship. After a weather scare delayed the start of the tournament, by Saturday everyone was living it up on the frozen pond.

Here are some scenes we found Saturday night.

