Mouseguard: Feather Knighting, 2014. JON BODELL / Insider staff Mouseguard: Fall 1152, Mondo Poster Original Art, 2017. JON BODELL / Insider staff Loden (Dragons). JON BODELL / Insider staff Cerulean (Dragons). JON BODELL / Insider staff Mouseguard: Fall 1152, Issue 2, Page 15, 2006. JON BODELL / Insider staff Mouse Guard: Goose Print Original Art, 2017. JON BODELL / Insider staff

The drawings of award-winning illustrator David Petersen are on display at St. Paul’s School’s Crumpacker Gallery until Feb. 23. The gallery is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays. These particular works are not for sale.

Related Posts