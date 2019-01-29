Entertainment: Area 23 kills the lights, plus a bunch of HD broadcasts at the Cap Center

The Met Live in HD will present "Carmen" at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Monday night. Courtesy of Capitol Center for the Arts

Don’t look now, but we’re already moving into February, which means this cold and snow can’t stick around for too much longer, can it? Anyway, there’s plenty going on in Concord this week, including a lights-out (literally) acoustic concert at Area 23 and a whole bunch of HD broadcasts of big-name plays at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

Here’s what else is going on this week:

Music

Tuesday

Mike Walsh at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Paul Heckel at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m., sign-ups start at 6.

Thursday

Paul Lovely at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Mary Fagan at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Frenchie Unplugged at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Corey Brackett at Common Man at 7 p.m.

Friday

Classic Invasion at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Scott Solsky at Area 23 at 8 p.m. followed by Andrew North & the Rangers at 9.

Saturday

Lights Out Acoustic Jam with Don Bartenstein at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Bend the Ride at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Last Waltz Tribute at NEC Concord at 5:30 p.m.

Tim and Dave Show at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Michael Walsh at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Bolshoi Ballet in HD: Don Quixote at Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.

National Theatre Live in HD: Antony & Cleopatra at Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Twelfth Night at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

The Met Live in HD: Carmen at Capitol Center for the Arts on Monday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $26 plus fees at ccanh.com.

National Theatre Live in HD: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at Capitol Center for the Arts next Tuesday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Movies at Red River

Green Book (PG-13/2018/130 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Thursday: 2, 8:05

The Favourite (R/2018/119 min.)

Tuesday: 5:30

Wednesday: 5:30

Thursday: 5:30

On The Basis of Sex (PG-13/2018/120 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 8

Wednesday: 2:05, 8

Thursday: 2:05

Shoplifters (R/2018/121 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:50

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:50

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:50

Best In Show (PG-13/2000/90 min.)

Thursday: 7

All movie times are p.m.

