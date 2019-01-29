Adventure Shopping: Super Bowl LIII edition

You can't have a serious football party without an actual football. While we couldn't find any of the actual pigskin kind, these foam footballs are always a great time for throwing around the house (even if Mom always says not to) while watching "The Big Game." JON BODELL / Insider staff

As far as we could tell, these Scotties tissues were the only Patriots-branded items at the Job Lot. Since Scotties are the official tissues of the New England Patriots (that's not a joke), we recommend grabbing a few boxes of these for your party, just in case everyone starts crying tears of joy for the sixth win -- or just regular tears of sadness if it ends with a fourth loss. JON BODELL / Insider staff

If you're going to somebody else's party, this football-looking thermal to-go mug will ensure you're the coolest one showing up, your own cup of chili in hand and everything. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Feeling a little adventurous this Super Bowl? Try grabbing one of these air fryers to whip up fried chicken, fried pickles, fried hot dogs or whatever else you want to try -- and you don't even have to feel guilty about all the grease, since there is none! JON BODELL / Insider staff

Don't tell George Foreman, but it looks like other companies have caught on to his grill idea, and the Job Lot has plenty in stock. Apparently these things can cook you a burger in 7 minutes or less, which ought to come in handy when you have a house full of hungry people. JON BODELL / Insider staff

You know what this is, and you know what it's for. The Job Lot has plenty in stock. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Hit up the Job Lot for all your Super Bowl snacks -- they even have a whole special section dedicated to it right near the front of the store. JON BODELL / Insider staff

If you plan on cracking a couple cold ones during the game -- or even if you're not -- a good 2-plus-pound tub of "Bar Mix" should be the perfect snack. JON BODELL / Insider staff

If you plan on serving a lot of food at your Super Bowl party -- which hopefully you are -- you'll need plenty of plates. Luckily, the Job Lot has so many options for paper or plastic plates, bowls, cups and utensils. JON BODELL / Insider staff