Instagram: A breathtaking, kind of spooky shot of Turkey Pond

Instagram user @sheldonmckinley_ has done it again. His photos have appeared in these pages a few times already, but we couldn’t resist running this photo of the partially frozen Turkey Pond reflecting some beautiful colors off the sky. The user, Sheldon McKinley, commented that the water sort of looks like outer space, which it does. Another fine shot from @sheldonmckinley_.

Have you taken a cool photo somewhere around Concord? If so, put it on Instagram with the hashtag #ConcordNH so we can find it. If it really blows us away, you might just see it in these pages some day.

