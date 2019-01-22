Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce invites public to trip to Spain in March

Check out the stunning landscape of Costa del Sol, Spain, where you could go on a group trip with the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce in March. Courtesy of Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce The Spanish town of Ronda, seen here, is one of the places that will be visited when the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce leads a group trip to Spain in March. Courtesy of Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce invites members, their family and friends, and interested community members to join them on a nine-day journey through Spain’s Costa del Sol departing March 19.

One of Spain’s most popular tourist destinations, Costa del Sol stretches along 90 miles of the Malaga province. Visitors come for the striking landscapes, coastal sites, charming hinterland villages, rich cultural heritage, local food and the mild climate that makes it possible to enjoy the beaches and a variety of outdoor activities year-round.

The Chamber’s tour will explore the towns of Granada and Ronda and take in historical sites such as the Alhambra Palace, the lush gardens of the Generalife, Nasrid Palace and Plaza de Toros, the oldest bull ring in Spain. Trip participants will have the chance to learn from experienced guides and exchange ideas with local business representatives, as well as the option to visit additional destinations including Tangier, Mijas, Gibraltar and Seville, and Madrid, Spain’s capital, for two additional post-trip nights.

“Travel is an important part of generating new ideas, exploring other ways of doing things and spending time with family and friends,” said Tim Sink, Chamber president. “That’s why we partner with Chamber Discoveries to make these trips possible for a tremendous value. We want our members and the public to have the opportunity to experience other cultures and bring those concepts back to their local communities.”

Special group rate pricing includes round-trip scheduled airfare from Logan Airport; personal airport and check-in service; first-class accommodations for seven nights; daily breakfast and five dinners; and round-trip transfers between airports and hotels. The Chamber coordinates all pre-departure orientation and travel documents for guests to enjoy a seamless experience, and is pleased to offer a reduced group rate of $3,099.

For more information or to register, contact the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce at 224-2508 or email vblake@concordnhchamber.com.

Kristina Carlson

Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce

