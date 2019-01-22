Entertainment: Lots of comedy and drama on Concord’s stages this week

It’s a very busy week on the entertainment front in Concord, marked by two comedy shows, a Harry Potter spoof and a Ukranian national ballet troupe making its first-ever visit to the United States, among other fun stuff.

Here’s what we found:

Music

Tuesday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Jazz student recital at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Tim Wildman at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Odd Fellows Way at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Chad Verbeck at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Chuck Alaimo at Common Man at 7 p.m.

Friday

Supernothing at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Full Throttle at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Jazz in January featuring special guest David Thorne Scott at Concord Community Music School at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors and includes a buffet from Hermanos Cocina Mexicana. Purchase tickets at the music school, online at ccmusicschool.org or by calling 228-1196.

Music Out of the ‘Box presents New England Irish Harp Orchestra at Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Saturday

Ryan Williamson at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Saturday Afternoon Jam with Bretton at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Galusha Fest 2019 with Quincer, Sensitive Men and The Sequoias at Area 23 at 5 p.m.

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Joel Cage at NEC Concord at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Scott Solsky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Mike Walsh at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Queen City Improv at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Boggis Comedy Presents Brian Longwell at Hatbox Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Victoria Valentine: Paranormal Investigator at Hatbox Theatre on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. An original radio play series created by Dan Knight and Douglas Osterhoudt, Victoria Valentine mixes old and new and harkens back to the age of stories like The Shadow, The Lone Ranger and Dick Tracy.

Potted Potter at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $65 plus fees at ccanh.com.

National Ballet Theatre of Odessa presents Swan Lake at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $28 to $58 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Movies at Red River

Green Book (PG-13/2018/130 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Wednesday: 2, 8:05

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

On the Basis of Sex (PG-13/2018/120 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30, 8

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30

Thursday: 2:05, 5:30, 8

The Shoplifters (R/2018/121 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:50

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:50

Thursday: 2:10

All movie times are p.m.

Related Posts