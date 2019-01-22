City Manager’s Newsletter: City Council meeting highlights, winter operations and more

The city of Concord’s public information officer, Stefanie Breton, sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The newsletter contained too much information for us to fit into this spot, so we’re just printing some highlights here. For the full newsletter, go to concordnh.gov and click the “Newsletter” button on the home page.

Come out to the parking forum

Come meet with the city’s Parking Committee to discuss final draft recommendations for parking issues in your neighborhood. Topics will include parking changes on narrow streets.

The forum will be held Monday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. at UNH School of Law, room 204. While it will be geared mostly toward those who live, work or study around White Park and UNH School of Law, all are welcome.

For more information, contact Matt Walsh, director of redevelopment, downtown services and special projects, at 225-8570 or mwalsh@concordnh.gov.

City Council meeting highlights

In case you missed the City Council’s monthly meeting last week, here are some of the highlights:

Mayor Pro Tem: Councilor Candace C.W. Bouchard (Ward 9) was elected Mayor Pro Tem.

Concord Fire Department recognized: City Council recognized the members of Battalion 1 for their life-saving actions in the rescue and emergency care of a burn victim from a recent apartment fire. Flawless teamwork and performance saved a life. Many members of the department were in attendance.

Opioid Grant Mobile Unit: City Council approved federal grant funding for a mobile opioid response unit. This unit will allow Concord Fire Department and Concord Police Department to be out in the community and enhance the city’s ability to respond to emergencies involving opioid overdoses. Pending N.H. Fire Standards and Training & EMS approval, and governor and council approval, we hope to get this unit up and running very soon to add to our efforts.

White Park Skate House: City Council authorized and appropriated $21,610 for 2019 fiscal year operating expenses, to be funded from revenues generated from the operation of the new Skate House at White Park. It is set to open this spring. Learn more about the project at whiteparkconcordnh.org.

New plow blades

The city’s snow plows have been upgraded! Eleven snow plows have been fitted with PolarFlex snow blades. These blades are uniquely designed as 12-inch blade sections that conform vertically and axially to the shape of the road to plow closer to the pavement and clear more snow from uneven road surfaces. PolarFlex utilizes carbide-tipped wear segments, flexible rubber components and reusable parts that result in blades that last longer, clean better, reduce vibration, are quieter, reduce salt use and are cost effective. Maintenance is even easier since components are in smaller sections, lighter and reusable.

Concord General Services’ Equipment Services Division installed and field tested PolarFlex snow blades on four plows last year. Snow plow operators noticed improvements in snow removal and decreased vibrations, so seven more plows were equipped with PolarFlex this past fall to improve winter operations for this season. The goal is to upgrade all plows with PolarFlex within the next couple of years. This new snow removal technology has improved winter operations for the city and road conditions for the Concord community.

Stefanie Breton

Related Posts