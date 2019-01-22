Bulletin Board: Two chances to sing, family fun, health groups

Open Sing at Concord Chorale

Singers are invited to the Concord Chorale Open Sing on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. Meet the director and membership, preview the spring concert repertoire, and then schedule an audition. Rehearsal space is in the Concord High School band room, 170 Warren St. Enter through the Fruit Street side door near the corner of Pleasant Street, across from the gas station.

More information is available at concordchorale.org.

Nina Bonney

Walk-in Wednesday

Concord Regional VNA offers Walk-In Wednesday on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Horseshoe Pond Place Senior Resource Center, 26 Commercial St. Walk-In Wednesday is held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the same time.

Walk-In Wednesday is an opportunity to get your questions answered. A Concord Regional VNA team member is available to meet with people individually regarding their specific concerns.

This free program is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is not required. For more information, call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 5815 or visit crvna.org.

Andrew Morse

NHTI to screen 1935 hit ‘Top Hat’

In coordination with the 9th Annual Winter Fling – Dancing with the Concord Stars, NHTI is hosting a screening of the classic Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers film Top Hat (1935). Set to the unforgettable music and lyrics of legendary composer Irving Berlin, Top Hat is “the work of two great performers who know they can do no better than this, and that no one else can do as well,” according to Roger Ebert.

Top Hat will be shown one time only, on Wednesday, in NHTI’s Sweeney Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The pre-show features a live dance performance by Concord’s own Let’s Dance Studio, raffles for great prizes (including Pats Peak and Manchester Monarchs tickets), and a chance to buy a vote for your favorite Concord Stars in the upcoming Winter Fling competition. Admission and refreshments are by donation. All proceeds support the President’s Fund for Excellence, which funds student scholarships and the most critical needs of the college.

Doug Schwarz

VNA to offer Men’s Coffee Hour

Concord Regional VNA is offering Men’s Coffee Hour on Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 79 Clinton St. Men’s Coffee Hour is held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the same time.

Men’s Coffee Hour is an informal meeting time providing an opportunity to connect with other men who are grieving the loss of a spouse or significant other. Participants are encouraged to share their experiences and struggles with grief and share ideas for coping with loss.

Registration is not required. For more information, call 224-4093, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andrew Morse

Family Fun Day at Historical Society

Families can learn more about the state we all love at the New Hampshire Historical Society on Saturday afternoon at Family Fun Day. Bring the kids between 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday to enjoy games, crafts and storytelling.

“Family Fun Day will introduce kids to the special things that make New Hampshire a wonderful place to live,” said Elizabeth Dubrulle, the society’s director of education and public programs, last week. “With Winter Fest and the Black Ice Pond Hockey tournament in town, we know a lot of families will be out and about in Concord next weekend. Stop in to warm up and discover what we have to offer!”

Families will test their knowledge of Granite State trivia, make a New Hampshire-themed craft to take home and explore the society’s historic building and exhibitions. Kids will be able to make a Flat Stanley-style Flat Old Man of the Mountain or Flat Hogwood, from the book Hogwood Steps Out. Families can post photos of their Flat Old Man or Flat Hogwood on Facebook and tag the New Hampshire Historical Society for a chance to win a New Hampshire-themed bobblehead.

Activities are geared for families with kids ages 6 to 10, but all ages are welcome. Admission is $5 per family, with New Hampshire Historical Society members admitted free of charge. All children must be accompanied by an adult. This is a drop-in program, and registration is not required.

Jenn Walton

Winter Sing Workshop at CCMS

Calling all women who like to sing! Whether you sing with a group, chorus or choir, or just like to sing, come sing in the new year at a Winter Sing Workshop on Saturday, hosted by the Songweavers at Concord Community Music School.

The Winter Sing will be led by Peggo Horstmann Hodes, Songweavers director, who says, “Our goal is to open our singing community to the wider community and sing in the new year with songs of fun, meaning and beauty.”

Check-in for the Winter Sing is at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, and the workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Concord Community Music School is located at 23 Wall St. Registration is required. A fee of $50 includes a catered lunch.

For more information or to register, call 228-1196 or visit ccmusicschool.org.

Liza Poinier

New exhibition at St. Paul’s gallery

The Crumpacker Gallery at St. Paul’s School announces the latest exhibition, illustrator David Petersen, which will run from through Feb. 23. Featuring finished drawings as well as conceptual sketches, the works included in this show will explore Petersen’s evolution from an art student to a professional illustrator and author. Petersen is the creator of the award-winning comic book series Mouse Guard. He also co-created The Plotmasters Project, where he revisits and revises old projects with fellow artist Jesse Glenn.

The public is invited to view this all-ages show Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information on David Petersen and his work, visit mouseguard.net.

Lindsay Bolduc

