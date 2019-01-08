Scavenger Hunt: How well do you know Concord’s parks?

Not quite sure what this thing is, what it's for or when it was installed, but if you you've seen this gazebo-type thing, you know which park this is at. JON BODELL / Insider staff This play structure was featured in a previous scavenger hunt from a few years ago, only this time we shot it from the opposite side. Let's say we took this from the west side of the park, just for kicks... JON BODELL / Insider staff This small park is used mostly for basketball, and it gets quite a bit of use when the weather is nicer. Maybe you recognize this bit of graffiti on the court, or that black rail fencing you see in the background. JON BODELL / Insider staff This may be the only park in the city that features a pretty steep, uneven concrete ramp leading up to the play structure. It's an interesting design for a kids' park -- that's all we say about it. JON BODELL / Insider staff This park has plenty of signage telling you to keep off the ice -- though most of us hope that order gets lifted by Jan. 24 at the latest. JON BODELL / Insider staff This is one of the few parks in the city that boasts a top-notch, full-size basketball court, including glass backboards and actual paint in the paint -- what a treat for all the Boys & Girls who use it. JON BODELL / Insider staff This is one of the few parks in the city that boasts a top-notch, full-size basketball court, including glass backboards and actual paint in the paint -- what a treat for all the Boys & Girls who use it. JON BODELL / Insider staff This good-sized park offers a bench for spectators to watch some tennis. Unfortunately, the tennis court and the adjacent basketball court are chained and locked up for the winter. JON BODELL / Insider staff

It’s a new year, and with that, we decided to create a new mission for all of you: Figure out which city parks are pictured here.

Some clues may be a bit obvious while others might be tricky. It’s up to you to use the pictures and the clues to figure out which parks we hit up last week. The first person to correctly identify every park pictured (send responses to news@theconcordinsider.com) will win a $25 gift card to a Concord business of their choice.

Best of luck, and happy hunting!

