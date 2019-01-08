Scavenger Hunt: How well do you know Concord’s parks?

Not quite sure what this thing is, what it's for or when it was installed, but if you you've seen this gazebo-type thing, you know which park this is at. JON BODELL / Insider staff
This play structure was featured in a previous scavenger hunt from a few years ago, only this time we shot it from the opposite side. Let's say we took this from the west side of the park, just for kicks... JON BODELL / Insider staff
This small park is used mostly for basketball, and it gets quite a bit of use when the weather is nicer. Maybe you recognize this bit of graffiti on the court, or that black rail fencing you see in the background. JON BODELL / Insider staff
This may be the only park in the city that features a pretty steep, uneven concrete ramp leading up to the play structure. It's an interesting design for a kids' park -- that's all we say about it. JON BODELL / Insider staff
This park has plenty of signage telling you to keep off the ice -- though most of us hope that order gets lifted by Jan. 24 at the latest. JON BODELL / Insider staff
This is one of the few parks in the city that boasts a top-notch, full-size basketball court, including glass backboards and actual paint in the paint -- what a treat for all the Boys & Girls who use it. JON BODELL / Insider staff
This is one of the few parks in the city that boasts a top-notch, full-size basketball court, including glass backboards and actual paint in the paint -- what a treat for all the Boys & Girls who use it. JON BODELL / Insider staff
This good-sized park offers a bench for spectators to watch some tennis. Unfortunately, the tennis court and the adjacent basketball court are chained and locked up for the winter. JON BODELL / Insider staff