What does 2019 have planned for us?

A lot went down in Concord in 2018. And we were there to not only enjoy it (like all the new places to grab a bite, sweet treat and have a little fun) but also share all the juicy details.
While we would love to be able to look into the future and tell you exactly how 2019 is going to play out, we just don’t have those capabilities. Plus, where would be the fun in that?
So instead, we’ve come up with some things to be on the lookout for over the next 12 months. And anything we don’t yet know about that comes up, we’ll make sure to update you as the year goes along.
For now, just enjoy not having to holiday shop anymore – and think spring.
Market Days
This will be year 45 for the annual three-day extravaganza that takes over Concord’s Main Street.
While it’s more than six months away, the planning happens well in advance, so make sure you circle your calendar for June 20 to 22.
Every year seems to be a little bigger and better, and we can only hope that trend continues in 2019.
And don’t worry about the little details as to what will be new and returning, we’ll have all the details about this year’s happenings once the dates draw closer.
Black Ice
The 9th annual winter festival and pond hockey tournament is scheduled for White Park from Thursday, Jan. 24 to Sunday Jan. 27 – weather permitting, of course.
Annually, the event hosts 95 teams and close to 700 hockey players, and includes a wide array of family activities like interactive games, a rock wall, bonfires, live entertainment, fireworks, food trucks and ice and snow sculptures. The event will also include youth hockey teams from around the state who will play in the Shinny Classic.Concord Theatre
Things are moving along nicely at the former Concord movie house that will be known as the Bank of New Hampshire Stage.
Capitol Center for the Arts Executive Director Nicki Clarke said construction is in full swing with a move in date tentatively scheduled for the end of May.
The hope is to be able to invite people in to look around at Market Days with the first full season set for the fall.
The new performance venue will include seats for 300 people, while they can also convert the area to an open club setup for up to 450.
New book
Paul Brogan’s The Concord Theatre & Concord’s Love Affair with the Movies is set to be released in April.
It tells the story of the Concord Theatre, its 61 years of operation and the life of owner, Theresa Cantin, who kept it going all those years.
Barbecue joint
A new restaurant is slated to open at the former location of the Korner Kupboard in April.
Alan Natkiel – a Granite State native and New York City Southern barbecue legend – is set to open Georgia’s Northside, serving up Southern bites and craft beer. Sounds like a perfect pairing.
Skate House
While it won’t be ready for this year’s skating season, progress is being made on the new digs at White Park.
The $1.15 million project is expected to be done by March and open to the public in April.
Keep an eye on
After sweeping changes to the way folks can park in downtown Concord, it will be interesting to see how it all plays out for an entire year and once it has all been implemented, i.e. new metered spaces.
A lot has been discussed when it comes to the future of Rundlett Middle School and expect those conversations to continue in 2019.
This fall, it was reported that demolition of the former Department of Employment Security building on South Main Street had been pushed to next spring to give developers more time to complete market studies. Time will only tell when the project will begin – and take shape. And what it will ultimately turn in to.
The Penacook tannery apartment project cleared some major hurdles late last year and it seems as though it will move forward, beginning in the spring.
And selfishly, we can’t wait to see what else gets added to the list of restaurants and places to grab a drink in the city. Once they do, you better believe we’ll go check them out and report back all the juicy – and delicious details.