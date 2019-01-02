The 2019 entertainment scene is stacked

As you all know quite well, Concord is a hot spot for entertainment. Between live music, performances and films, there’s always something to see and do.

And since this is the Looking Ahead to 2019 Issue, we decided to check out the upcoming schedules and share some of the highlights we found.

Community Players of Concord

To continue the 2018-19 season, everyone’s favorite local theater group will perform The Farnsworth Invention, Feb. 15-17 at the Concord City Auditorium.

Almost everybody in America has been impacted by television. How could you not? But do you know the story of its invention? And the race to be the first man to transmit live images over the airwaves? In The Farnsworth Invention, that battle takes center stage as Mormon inventor Philo Farnsworth goes head to head with Russian immigrant David Sarnoff, head of RCA, to become the creator of the invention that changed the world.

In May, the Players will cap off the season with Something’s Afoot. It’s a musical murder mystery spoof of the works of Agatha Christie. The race is on to figure out who the killer might be. Who did it? How did they do it? Will they do it again? All questions that need to be answered.

The Players will also put on Bakersfield Mist at Hatbox Theatre starting July 5. It’s a one-act, 90-minute play inspired by the true story of a California woman who bought a painting for a few dollars in a thrift shop and thought it could possibly be a lost Jackson Pollock masterpiece worth millions.

NEC Concord

The Listening Room Series has a stacked lineup to start the new year with local favorites like the Jordan Tirell Wysocki Trio (Feb. 23) and Tristan Omand (March 2), along with a Grateful Dead Tribute in June.

Hatbox Theatre

New World Theatre will present six new works at Hatbox Theatre this season as part of its ongoing play development program with “Putting It Together: New Works.” These productions will either be a staged reading or a workshop script-in-hand performance, with minimal staging, costumes, and props. The first one is Feb. 10.

Hatbox will host its annual Pitch Night on March 4 where groups are given two minutes to pitch their project for the upcoming season, which begins in September. Then go see a sneak peek of what is chosen at the Launch Party on May 14.

Little Shop of Horrors will be staged in late May, and then you can see The 28th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee July 18-28, produced by Hatbox.

Audi

The 28th Rhythm of the Night will take place at Concord City Auditorium on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. With 10 dance schools participating, it’s a night not to be missed.

Concord Community Concerts will feature the Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra (Feb. 24), the Concertmaster String Quartet (March 19) and The Jazz Arts Trio in April. There’s also the Symphony N.H. Winter Concert on March 10.

The Walker Lecture Fund Series includes talks on Italy, Germany and Switzerland, as well as music and comedy.

Capitol Center

Get The Led Out will play at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Jan. 12, while the annual New Hampshire Theatre Awards show is set for the big stage on Jan. 19.

Paul Reiser will do his comedy routine on April 6, while Moe hits the stage on Feb. 21.

There are also HD rebroadcasts, children’s programming and comedy routines, including the Best of Boston Comedy and New Hampshire’s own Juston McKinney, on the docket.

Red River Theatres

The local independent movie theater will have a special one-night-only showing of La La Land on Jan. 17 that will feature dance demos by Let’s Dance Studio.

The Providers will be part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series on March 5 and will include a post-screening discussion.

The final film in the Crossroads Film Series is April 17 with Fire At Sea.

