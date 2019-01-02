Tandy’s wants to find you a match

In today’s world, meeting someone to spend the rest of your life with – or even a few casual dates – just isn’t as easy as it used to be.

In years gone by, you could go to a local watering hole, meet a nice lady, have a whirlwind romance that eventually leads to marriage and two beautiful children. At least that’s how it all went down for me.

But with busy schedules, online dating apps and people being more guarded toward others, it can be hard to break down that invisible force field of hesitation.

So Tandy’s Pub is looking to help eliminate the process of breaking the ice – by hosting a speed dating event on Jan. 10.

All you have to do is signup, show up and maybe, just maybe, meet the love of your life.

“Online dating is exploding and things like this are too,” said Greg Tandy, owner of Tandy’s.

Hosted by JYSDE (Just Your Speed Dating Entertainment) out of Massachusetts, the cost to participate is $20, but can you really put a price tag on the chance for ever-lasting love?

At the January event (this is the second speed dating get together and will be a monthly thing) the goal is to have 15 men and 15 women participate with dates lasting five minutes. Within 24 to 48 hours, you will receive your match results, which could be a mere formality because one of those dates could go so well that you’ve already made plans with one of your dates.

Unlike the scene from 40-Year-Old Virgin, this won’t be taking place in a wide open room where you will be able to eaves drop on dates going on around you. The “dates” will happen at various tables and booths in the restaurant, because the whole point is to try and make a quick connection in the allotted time, and there’s no room for distractions.

“They really liked our spot and wanted us to host,” Tandy said.

Music will be played at conversational levels, but there won’t be any bells and whistles.

It’s all about getting to know the person sitting in front of you. It doesn’t hurt that there will be complimentary food, and a bar that can help get you talking and provide a little liquid courage.

“Having some alcohol will help to loosen some of those nerves and tensions,” Tandy said.

Advanced registration is highly recommended to ensure an equal ratio of men to women.

Those in their 20s and 30s are asked to be there at 5:30 p.m. with the first date starting at 6 p.m.

For people in their 40s and 50s, show up time is at 6:30 p.m., as the dating starts at 7.

For more information, visit jysde.com or text 617-704-0541, call 1-866-800-7111 or email justyourspeed@gmail.com.

Here’s to finding that special someone.

