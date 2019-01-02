Entertainment: New show at Hatbox, full slate at Red River

Andrew Grosvenor performs at Radio Bean in Burlington, Vt.

Now that we’ve all made it through the holidays, it’s time to sit back, relax – and enjoy all the great live entertainment Concord has to offer.

Music

Tuesday

Scott Solsky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Bach’s Lunch Lecture: “Come Rain or Come Shine” – Weather Songs with Jim Webber at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

Malcolm Salls at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Andrew North & the Rangers at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Fuzz Box at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Saturday

The Brothers Dann Blues Band at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Vinyl Sundays at Area 23 at 3 p.m.

Open mic at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Mike Alberici at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Open jazz jam session at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.

Michael Loughlin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

La Sylphide: Bolshoi Ballet in HD at Capitol Center for the Arts next Tuesday at 6 p.m. On his wedding day, the young Scotsman James is awakened with a kiss from an ethereal winged creature, a Sylph. Entranced by her beauty, James risks everything to pursue an unattainable love.

La Sylphide is one of the world’s oldest surviving ballets, and a treasure in Danish ballet master August Bournonville’s style. Staged for the Bolshoi by Bournonville expert Johan Kobborg, this production is the ultimate romantic masterpiece. This program will be preceded by a 20-minute pre-show, which includes views of Moscow, the Bolshoi Theatre, and interviews with dancers. Tickets are $12 to $15, plus any applicable fees at ccanh.com/ events/la-sylphide.

Fade at Hatbox Theatre begins Friday with shows running through Jan. 20 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Produced by Lend Me A Theater and written by Greg Parker, Fade tells the story of Henry Wilson, a brilliant academic struggling with a difficult, degenerative mental disease. As his memory slowly fades we witness the effects on his family members, particularly his youngest daughter Aerin, and husband Martin, who take him in and serve as his primary caretakers. As time begins to run out, his coping mechanisms become eerily more real and he struggles to make peace with the greatest regrets and secrets of his life.

Movies at Red River

The Favourite (R/2018/ 119 min.)

Tuesday: 12:40, 3:15, 5:50, 8:25

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 8

Friday: 12:40, 3:15, 5:50, 8:25

Saturday: 12:40, 3:15, 5:50, 8:25

Sunday: 12:40, 3:15, 5:50

Monday: 2, 5:30, 8

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Mary Queen of Scots (R/2018/124 min.)

Tuesday: 12:50, 3:30, 6:10, 8:40

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25, 8:05

Thursday: 2:05, 5:25, 8:05

Friday: 12:50, 3:30, 6:10, 8:40

Saturday: 12:50, 3:30, 6:10, 8:40

Sunday: 12:50, 3:30, 6:10

Monday: 2:05, 5:25, 8:05

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25, 8:05

Garry Winogrand: All Things are Photographable (NR/2018/90 min.)

Tuesday: 1, 5:20

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35

Wildlife (PG-13/2018/ 104 min.)

Tuesday: 3, 7:20

Wednesday: 7:30

Thursday: 7:30

The World Before Your Feet (NR/2018/95 min.)

Friday: 1, 3, 5:15, 7:30

Saturday: 1, 3, 5:15, 7:30

Sunday: 1, 3, 5:15

Monday: 2:10, 7:30

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:30

All movie times are p.m.

