Sign up for comedy-writing workshop soon

Laughta In New Hampsha’s School of Comedy presents a comedy writing workshop taught by professional comedy writer and coach Brita Wanger.

Wanger, who has spent her career nurturing, discovering and coaching comedy talent as a network programming executive for Saturday Night Live, Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show and as one of the founders of the NBC Late Night Writers Workshop, will present the workshop on Saturday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 7 Broadway in Concord (formerly the location of Ballard’s Novelty and Party Shop).

With more than a decade and a half of experience in the creative trenches of comedy, Wanger said she is proud that she was present for an outright revolution that brought women and diverse voices into the writers’ rooms of every network late-night show.

This workshop will demystify the process of preparing packets of material for submission to late-night shows. We’ll talk about topical monologue joke writing, writing long-form topical bits, preparing ideas for comedic desk bits and about selecting and perfecting scripts to submit to sketch shows.

Working from material you’ve prepared prior to the class, we’ll mirror the feeling of a writers’ room, provide helpful feedback on one another’s work and talk about how to perfect and winnow down your material so that your packet will stand out in the crowd.

Cost of the workshop is $65. To register and reserve a spot in the class, contact normballard@comcast.net, or call 715-0333.

Norm Ballard

