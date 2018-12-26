N.H. Liquor Commission releases new commemorative Old Man of the Mountain rum bottles

The new Old Man of the Mountain commemorative bottle of New England-style rum is available at the N.H. Liquor & Wine Outlet on Storrs Street in Concord, among other locations across the state. Courtesy of Montagne Communications / N.H. Liquor Commission

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is introducing its latest commemorative bottle, paying tribute to New Hampshire’s iconic Old Man of the Mountain. This year’s bottle is filled with premium New England-style rum made from blackstrap molasses to pay homage to New England’s revolutionary spirit.

The commission initially launched its commemorative bottle program to raise funding for the New Hampshire Hall of Flags, which houses 115 war-torn, bloodstained battle flags from the Civil War, World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War. Since 2013, bottle sales have generated more than $123,000 intended to support preservation and restoration of the New Hampshire Hall of Flags, which greets visitors as they enter the New Hampshire State House. The new Old Man of the Mountain commemorative bottles are available at select N.H. Liquor & Wine Outlets, including the one on Storrs Street in Concord, for $29.99 each.

“We are excited to offer our 11 million annual customers a unique keepsake in time for holiday gift giving,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica. “In addition to owning a piece of New Hampshire lore, customers can experience New England-style blackstrap dark rum, similar to what colonists produced and enjoyed in the 1700s.”

NHLC’s first commemorative bottle featured an image of the Old Man of the Mountain, but this year’s bottle takes the actual shape of the Old Man. Previously, NHLC has developed commemorative bottles depicting a New Hampshire camping theme and the Hall of Flags itself. This is the first bottle to be filled with rum. Previous bottles were filled with premium vodka and American whiskey.

“I am pleased NHLC is introducing this new commemorative bottle, which helps us celebrate and support New Hampshire’s rich history,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “It is fitting that the bottle is adorned with the Old Man of the Mountain and filled with New England-style rum, paying homage to New Hampshire’s revolutionary spirit.”

M.S. Walker Fine Wines & Spirits developed the Old Man of the Mountain commemorative bottle on behalf of NHLC. M.S. Walker, founded in 1933, is a fifth-generation, family-owned spirits bottler, wine and spirits importer, and wholesale distributor. The company has been a business partner with the state of New Hampshire for more than 80 years. The liquor was bottled in custom molds of the Old Man at M.S. Walker’s state-of-the-art bottling and production facility in Boston.

In 2013, state Sen. David Watters sponsored Senate Bill 155, initially calling on NHLC to produce commemorative liquor bottles with proceeds benefiting preservation of the Hall of Flags.

“NHLC’s commemorative bottle program has been extremely successful, raising needed funding to help preserve and celebrate New Hampshire’s history,” Watters said.

In May 2018, the Legislature redirected revenue from commemorative bottles sold between July 1, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2019 to the New Hampshire State House Bicentennial Education and Commemoration Fund.

N.H. Liquor Commission

