Extended hours for holiday break, new rules

VNA to offer Walk-in Wednesday

Concord Regional Visiting Nurses Association offers Walk-In Wednesday on Wednesday, Dec. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at Horseshoe Pond Place Senior Resource Center, 26 Commercial St. Walk-In Wednesday is held on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Walk-In Wednesday is an opportunity to get your questions answered. A Concord Regional VNA team member is available to meet with people individually regarding their specific concerns. Whether it is in-home support, caregiver resources, community health services or questions regarding advance directives, we are here to help.

This free program is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 5815, or visit crvna.org.

Andrew Morse

Drop-in hours at community center

The City Wide Community Center will offer the following youth drop-in hours over the holiday break:

Wednesday: High school co-ed volleyball from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: Youth (grades 3 through 6) basketball from noon to 2 p.m., youth floor hockey from 2 to 4 p.m., high school basketball from 4 to 6 p.m.

Friday: Youth PE games from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., youth Futsal from 4 to 6.

Saturday: Youth basketball from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., high school basketball from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more info, go to concordparksandrec.com.

Laura Bryant

New downtown sidewalk rules

Effective Jan. 1, the following regulations regarding business use of downtown sidewalks will go into effect:

The user shall apply for and obtain a “Business Use of Public Property Encumbrance Permit” for that area of the sidewalk or other public property to be used by the business.

The user shall provide an insurance policy (certificate of insurance) to protect the City of Concord per Article 15-8-3(e) of the Code of Ordinances. The certificate shall be in the amount of at least equal to $1,000,000 liability and $1,000,000 for property damage, naming the City as a Primary NonContributory Additional Insured.

The user shall remove all encumbrances from the sidewalk or other public property at such times as the business is not open, or as required by the “Business Use of Public Property Encumbrance Permit.”

The user shall clean up the sidewalk or other public property area at the end of each business day. The City reserves the right to require the user to provide and maintain trash receptacles. The user shall be responsible for any damages that occur as a result of the use of the sidewalk or other public property.

The user shall not serve any alcoholic beverages within the sidewalk area unless approved by the Concord Police Department, Health & Licensing Officer, and the N.H. State Liquor Commission.

The user shall not place tables, chairs, signs or other items in front of any door or other means of egress or in any manner which may block or hinder access to any adjoining property or any fire detection, alarm or suppression equipment, or in any place or manner deemed hazardous by the Health & Licensing Officer.

The user shall provide a minimum unobstructed clear sidewalk width of approximately 6 feet for pedestrian use, identified as Zone B on the Sidewalk Zones diagram. Brick pavers in Zone C shall not be counted toward the 6 feet. Zone B shall be kept clear of all tables, chairs, signs, planters, stanchions or any other private feature.

The user shall not place table awnings or umbrellas upon the sidewalk unless they project no farther than the tables allowing an unobstructed sidewalk width of approximately 6 feet.

The user shall provide a minimum 3-foot unobstructed area around parking kiosks, benches, bike racks, waste receptacles, wayfinding signage and any other public amenity provided by the City. The user shall not block access to the above mentioned amenities at any time.

The user shall place encumbrances on the public property only in front of the licensed business, or in front of those immediately adjoining businesses which provide written approval to do so. For business with no street frontage, sidewalk signs may be located in front of the access from the street to the business location.

One sidewalk sign, no greater than 4 feet in height and 3 feet in width, shall be permitted per business location within the City right-of-way. The sign shall be of a durable material such as metal, plastic or wood. Sidewalk signs found in violation of these regulations may be removed by City staff and will be stored on City property for up to 10 days or until such point as the sign owner comes into compliance. After 10 days, the sign will be destroyed.

Business Use of Public Property encumbrances are permitted from April 1 to Nov. 15 of the same year, with the exception of sidewalk signs, which may be permitted year round. All encumbrances shall be removed for the purposes of snow removal.

For more info, go to concordnh.gov/1706/Sidewalk-Regulations.

City of Concord

Expanded hours at Discovery Center

The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day through Dec. 31 for Christmas vacation except for Christmas Day. Families can create holiday memories together as they explore the special exhibition, Math Moves!, explore the science galleries, and take in one or more of the five planetarium shows available each day.

Admission to the Discovery Center is $11.50 for adults, $10.50 for students and seniors, $8.50 for children ages 3 to 12 and free for members and children ages 2 and udner. Planetarium shows are an additional $5 (free for members and children ages 2 and under). The Discovery Center will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Jayme Simoes

Calling all CHS Class of 1979 grads

Concord High School Class of 1979 has scheduled its 40th class reunion for Oct. 12, 2019. Currently mailing addresses of classmates are being updated, which is a daunting task with more than 330 graduates. If you are a CHS 1979 classmate, please send via email your updated mailing address to: CHS1979@comcast.net. Please join the Facebook Group page: CHS 1979 Class Reunion to stay updated.

Andrew Lane

