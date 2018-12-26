City Manager’s Newsletter: Christmas tree collection, ice reminders and more

Left: The pond spraying crew taps into a city water line at Beaver Meadow and uses seven, 50-foot hoses to water the ice. Above: Justin Wheeler pulls the lengthy hose, while Lanman sprays the pond.

The city of Concord’s public information officer, Stefanie Breton, sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The newsletter contained too much information for us to fit into this spot, so we’re just printing some highlights here. For the full newsletter, go to concordnh.gov and click the “Newsletter” button on the home page.

Christmas tree collection notice

Christmas tree collection starts Monday, Jan. 7. This two-week program will allow residents with curbside trash and recycling collection to place their Christmas trees curbside for disposal on their trash collection day through Jan. 18.

Trees must be placed by 7 a.m. next to trash and recycling for collection. All lights, ornaments, tinsel and decorations must be removed from the tree. Wreaths and artificial trees will not be collected. Please note trees will be collected in a separate truck from trash and recycling. Trees can also be taken to the Transfer Station at 77 Old Turnpike Road during the month of January.

Ice safety reminders

Even though we have had some cold days and nights in recent weeks, some rain and warmer weather may be on its way during the holiday break. Please obey all signage at outdoor skating areas for your own safety and the safety of others. Follow the Concord Parks & Recreation Department on social media for outdoor skating updates.

And a reminder that if you are looking to ice skate in the meantime, indoor skating is available at Everett Arena.

Everett Arena holiday hours

Everett Arena will be closing early at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s Eve. The arena will be open Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. Public ice skating continues Monday through Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 (kids ages 3 and under are free) and skate rentals are available for $5 at the Pro Shop. Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. Admission is $10 (free entry for goalies). Helmet and gloves are required (full equipment recommended).

Don’t forget to check out the new Pro Shop! There are 170 new pairs of skate rentals and other equipment, such as hockey tape and skate guards, plus skate sharpening for only $6! Sharp skates make all the difference on the ice. Save $10 if you buy a $50 punch ticket that’s good for 10 sharpening sessions.

The Pro Shop is open daily 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the ice season (with the exception of the holiday hours noted above). Lace up those skates! Visit concordnh.gov/skating for more information.

City holiday hours, trash pickup

All city offices will be closed Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. Both Christmas and New Year’s Day are trash holidays. Trash and recycling will be delayed by one day through both weeks.

Stefanie Breton

