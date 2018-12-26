Live music to return to Cheers

The outdoor patio at Cheers is a huge hit in the warmer months, especially when there’s live music being played out there.

Unfortunately, it is not one of the warmer months right now – far from it, in fact. But that’s okay, because starting Jan. 3, the tunes will return to Cheers as its winter live music series kicks off.

In collaboration with NHMusic, a Concord-based music networking business run by local pro musician Brad Myrick, Cheers will offer live music in the downstairs area featuring acoustic sets every Thursday. Shows will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., and they will be performed without the necessity of a cover charge.

We’ll let you know who’s playing there every week in the Entertainment section, but if you’re looking to plan ahead, here’s the full lineup as of last Friday:

Jan. 3: Malcolm Salls

Jan 10: Dan Walker

Jan. 17: April Cushman

Jan. 24: Chad Verbeck

Jan. 31: Frenchie

Insider staff

Related Posts