Bulletin Board: Tickets now available for NHTI’s Winter Fling

Stamp collectors’ meeting in Bow

The Merrimack County Stamp Collectors will hold its monthly meeting at the Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, on Tuesday (Dec. 18) beginning at 1 p.m. We invite all who are interested in stamp collecting to attend, share their interest, buy, sell and trade. Meet other collectors and learn more about their hobby and enjoy the fellowship of others with varied interests in Philatelic resources and issues. Gain new insight and knowledge, sharing news articles and stories about stamp collecting. For more information, call Dan Day at 228-1154.

Dan Day

Concord Tide Alumni Game

We are looking to showcase this year’s Concord High School varsity basketball team by playing a game against former Tide players on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the high school. Any graduate who played varsity basketball for the Tide is eligible to participate. Doors will open at 6:30 to get the rust off, and fans and families are welcome to come watch. We will even have old CHS Tide jerseys on sale in the lobby for $5 each.

Dave Chase

Capital Area Memory Cafe

The Capital Area Memory Café for memory-impaired individuals and their family members will meet Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Granite Ledges of Concord, 151 Langley Parkway. The Memory Café is held on the third Wednesday of each month at the same time. This month is our “Holiday Social.”

Enjoy an opportunity to socialize and build relationships with others who have memory impairment. Family members can speak with health-care professionals and learn more about resources while their loved ones are engaged in meaningful and supervised activity in a relaxed home-like environment.

The Capital Area Memory Café is a collaboration of Concord Hospital, Concord Regional VNA, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Concord and Granite Ledges of Concord. Underwriting is generously provided by Merrimack County Savings Bank.

Cafes are free and no registration is required. Refreshments are provided. For more information, call 230-5673 or email Jennifer.Brechtel@crvna.org.

Andrew Morse

Christmas Eve at East Church UCC

You are invited to a family-friendly candlelight service on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. at East Church UCC, 51 Mountain Road. All are welcome at this meaningful, music-filled candlelight service. For questions or directions, call 224-9242 or visit eastchurchucc.org. East Church is an open and affirming congregation of the UCC. You have a place here!

Kay Garrigan

VNA to offer Walk-in Wednesday

Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association offers Walk-In Wednesday next Wednesday, Dec. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at Horseshoe Pond Place Senior Resource Center, 26 Commercial St. Walk-In Wednesday is held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the same time.

Walk-In Wednesday is an opportunity to get your questions answered. A Concord Regional VNA team member is available to meet with people individually regarding their specific concerns. Whether it is in-home support, caregiver resources, community health services or questions regarding advance directives, we are here to help.

This free program is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is not required. For more information, call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 5815 or visit crvna.org.

Andrew Morse

Get tickets for NHTI Winter Fling

If there’s one thing to look forward to in the midst of a cold, harsh winter, it’s NHTI’s Annual Winter Fling fundraiser, which takes place Jan. 26. Featuring the wildly popular “Dancing with the Concord Stars” competition, this event has sold out every year since its inception in 2011, raising over $350,000 for the President’s Fund for Excellence.

Winter Fling offers a full evening’s dining and entertainment, starting with “Concord by the Bite and Sip” at 5:30 p.m., featuring over a dozen area restaurants offering tapas-style snacks, accompanied by a free wine and beer tasting offered by local breweries and wineries. At 7 p.m. the main event begins, with 11 couples facing off in the annual dance competition.

Tickets are $85 per person at nhti.edu/winter-fling. You can also buy votes online for your favorite dance couple to help them win the People’s Choice Award! Contact Laura Scott at 271-6484, ext. 4239 or lascott@ccsnh.edu for more information.

Doug Schwarz

