Entertainment: Last chance to see some Christmas plays in Concord

This issue of the Insider comes out exactly one week before Christmas, meaning this will be your last chance to check out some Christmas shows this year (or at least your last chance to learn about them in this paper). If you miss out and have to wait until next year, don’t say we didn’t give you fair warning.

Also, there’s plenty of non-Christmas stuff on the docket this week, including several concerts and movies that don’t have a thing to do with the holiday, for all of you Grinches out there.

Here’s what we found:

Music

Tuesday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Will Hatch at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Holiday Party featuring music from Chicken at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Joel Begin at Common Man at 7 p.m.

Friday

Eric Lindberg Trio at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Whatsername at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Watts Up Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Dusty Gray at True Brew Barista

Saturday

Decoster at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Trunk O’ Funk at Peunche’s at 9 p.m.

Saturday Afternoon Music with Joe Messineo at Area 23 at 2 p.m. Plus Jacob Gines at 5:30 p.m. and FuzzBoxx at 9.

Dark Roots at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Sunday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Capital Jazz Orchestra’s Holiday Pops at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 4 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 to $47.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Theater

New Hampshire School of Ballet presents The Nutcracker at Concord City Auditorium on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 at Gibson’s Bookstore, the ballet studio and at the door.

Piccola Opera presents Dickens Carolers in Concert at Concord City Auditorium on Saturday at 7 p.m. This is a free event.

Amahl and the Night Visitors at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

At Eternity’s Gate (PG-13/2018/110 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 8

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (R/2018/106 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25

Thursday: 2:05

Free Solo (PG-13/2018/100 min.)

Wednesday: 7:45

Pick of the Litter (NR/2018/81 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:20

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:20

Thursday: 2:10, 7:30

Love Actually (R/2003/135 min.)

Thursday: 7

All movie times are p.m.

