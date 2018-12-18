City Manager’s Newsletter: Holiday hours, Beaver Meadow activities, utility work and more

There's an absolute slew of new South Main Street stuff in this photo. In the foreground there's a new direction-giving sign and a new light post. Behind those are new granite blocks for seating and a new statue of a boy holding a turtle, with new trees and a new trash barrel behind them. JON BODELL / Insider staff

The city of Concord’s public information officer, Stefanie Breton, sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The newsletter contained too much information for us to fit into this spot, so we’re just printing some highlights here. For the full newsletter, go to concordnh.gov and click the “Newsletter” button on the home page.

Holiday hours

All City of Concord offices will be closing at 1 p.m. on Monday (Christmas Eve) and will be closed on Tuesday for the Christmas holiday. Christmas is a trash holiday. City offices will also be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s holiday. We wish everyone a safe and joyous holiday season.

Winter activities at Beaver Meadow

Winter activities are ramping up at Beaver Meadow Golf Course. People are enjoying the golf simulators alongside the new dart league hosted by the 19th Hole in the Chet Wheeler Room of the clubhouse.

There is still time to sign up for our Simulator League starting the first week of January and running until April. We currently have 67 two-person teams. Find a partner, pick an hour or two to play every week, and join the fun! We have weekly and season-long prizes. This is a great way to keep your swing through the winter.

Ice skating and cross-country skiing are on tap as soon as Mother Nature delivers the goods! Please check the Parks and Recreation website to check on openings, closures and conditions.

The 19th Hole is open all winter serving lunch, appetizers and dinner. It is a great place to meet a friend for a drink and a bite to eat, or warm up after being outside.

Liberty Utilities work this week

Liberty Utilities will be working at the following locations this week:

Minot Street from School Street to Thayer Pond Road.

Pine Street from Pleasant Street to Centre Street.

Pleasant Street from North Spring Street to Liberty Street.

School Street from Kensington Road to Westbourne Road.

South State Street from Laurel Street to Downing Street.

There may be delays, one-lane traffic and encumbrances of parking spaces. Work will generally take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday) and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Saturday).

Recycling poster contest

Congratulations to Ms. Neidhardt’s 4th-grade class at Broken Ground School for winning Concord General Services’ recycling poster contest!

The poster contest was held in coordination with America Recycles Day on Nov. 15. General Services hosted a pizza party for their classroom last Friday in celebration of winning the poster contest, with a special appearance from their Public Works Pup! All of the poster submissions were great. Thank you to all of the students and teachers who participated in the contest and for taking the time to learn more about recycling.

New sidewalk rules coming soon

In an effort to ensure that the street remains uncluttered, clean, accessible and vibrant for all, the Concord Planning Board and City Council recently collaborated to implement a set of sidewalk regulations. These regulations are effective Jan. 1.

The proposed regulations were presented in public meetings to City Council on Feb. 12, to downtown merchants and property owners at Red River Theatres on May 2 and to the Planning Board on June 20. The regulations were ultimately codified as City Ordinance No. 3017 and adopted by City Council on Aug. 13.

For more info on proper use of the sidewalks, go to concordnh.gov/1706/Sidewalk-Regulations.

Street paving done for the season

The City of Concord’s contractor for paving, GMI Asphalt, has completed work on the Neighborhood Street Paving Program for this season. Work will continue in the spring for the final clean-up and to complete some shoulder gravel, loaming and seeding.

Concord General Services appreciates everyone’s patience and cooperation as crews worked through a large project with some challenging weather conditions. Paving will return again in the spring!

Stefanie Breton

