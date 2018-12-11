Ocean State Job Lot Adventure Shopping: Christmas shopping edition

Putting on your socks the old-fashioned way is for peasants. Give the gift of high class with this high-end Sock Glider, which will solve all your sock-putting-on problems forever. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Are you getting too much battery life out of your iPhone? This handy device will solve that problem in a flash -- a portable fan powered by your phone. Oh, and it looks like this is only compatible with iPhones that still use that huge, wide charging input that nobody has seen since "Joey" was still on TV. JON BODELL / Insider staff

If there's a kid in your life who's into stuffed animals, there's no better option than these 6-foot stuffed dogs -- they're just $100 apiece. JON BODELL / Insider staff

If you've been getting outgunned in your neighborhood snowball fights lately, pick up this Arctic Force Snow Crossbow to boost your firepower -- and scare all the kids silly. JON BODELL / Insider staff

By the looks of it, the Job Lot has almost enough sleds for every kid in the city. You can't go wrong with a classic, no-nonsense plastic sled as a Christmas present. JON BODELL / Insider staff

For that quirky aunt or grandmother who has it all, consider this totally rad surfing Santa trinket thing. JON BODELL / Insider staff

If there's a sports fan or an outdoors enthusiast in your life, the Heat a Seat is a perfect gift. For just 6 bucks, you can get this cushion that somehow uses your own body heat to generate even more heat -- no power required! What will they think of next? JON BODELL / Insider staff