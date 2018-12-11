Entertainment: Enough music, plays and movies to keep you busy all week

By - Dec 11, 2018 | 0 comments

As we continue to make our way through December, the volume of holiday-themed shows keeps going up, with three more Christmas plays in Concord this week. There’s also plenty of live music and an especially heavy movie schedule at Red River.

Have a look:

 

Music

Tuesday

  • Dan Weiner at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Paul Heckel at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Llava Llama at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
  • Mike Gallant at Common Man at 7 p.m.
  • Buzz Ball 2018 at Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $45 at ccanh.com. The show features New England’s best entertainment with some very special guest musicians, comedians and actors. The full lineup will be released a day or two before the performance.
  • The Canterbury Singers perform “We Make You Kindly Welcome: A Shaker Christmas” at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.
  • Integrated Arts Recital at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.

Friday

  • Don Bartenstein at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
  • Red Sky Mary at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
  • Natalie Turgeon Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.
  • Women’s Ensemble Concert – “Love is Love” at Concord Community Music School at 5:30 p.m.
  • Student recital, assorted instruments, at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.

Saturday

  • Amorphous at Peunche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
  • Tribute to the Lost Ones at NEC Concord at 5:30 p.m. (doors at 5) featuring Walker Smith, Don Bartenstein, Dusty Gray, Juan Valdez, Keith Saunders, Mike Gallant and Jack Bopp playing songs by musicians we’ve lost over the years.
  • Blues Jam at Area 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.
  • Music at Area 23: Odd Fellows Way at 8 p.m., WKEAH at 9, Chodus at 10, The Burnouts at 11 and Wired For Sound at midnight.
  • Catfish-Howl at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
  • Eugene Durkee at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
  • Purple Finches at Concord Community Music School at 4:15 p.m., Canterbury Singers at 7 p.m. Part of “Christmas at Canterbury” from 3 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-17, free for kids younger than 5, half price for Canterbury Shaker Village members, at shakers.org.

Sunday

  • Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

  • Rob Wolfe at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

  • Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

  • Discovering Magic at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
  • Dickens’s A Christmas Carol at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
  • Fruitcake! at Hatbox Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and Sunday at 6. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
  • Turning Pointe Center of Dance presents The Nutcracker Ballet at Concord City Auditorium on Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance at the UPS Store and the dance studio or $20 at the door.

Movies at Red River

At Eternity’s Gate (PG-13/2018/110 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 8

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (R/2018/106 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25

Thursday: 2:05

Boy Erased (R/2018/114 min.)

Tuesday: 7:45

Wednesday: 7:45

The Guilty (R/2018/85 min.)

Tuesday: 7:45

Wednesday: 7:45

Thursday: 7:45

Free Solo (PG-13/2018/100 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35

Oliver Twist (NR/1948/116 min.)

Thursday: 6

All movie times are p.m.

More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2018 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright