Entertainment: Enough music, plays and movies to keep you busy all week

As we continue to make our way through December, the volume of holiday-themed shows keeps going up, with three more Christmas plays in Concord this week. There’s also plenty of live music and an especially heavy movie schedule at Red River.
Have a look:
Music
Tuesday
- Dan Weiner at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Paul Heckel at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Llava Llama at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
- Mike Gallant at Common Man at 7 p.m.
- Buzz Ball 2018 at Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $45 at ccanh.com. The show features New England’s best entertainment with some very special guest musicians, comedians and actors. The full lineup will be released a day or two before the performance.
- The Canterbury Singers perform “We Make You Kindly Welcome: A Shaker Christmas” at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.
- Integrated Arts Recital at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.
Friday
- Don Bartenstein at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
- Red Sky Mary at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- Natalie Turgeon Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.
- Women’s Ensemble Concert – “Love is Love” at Concord Community Music School at 5:30 p.m.
- Student recital, assorted instruments, at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.
Saturday
- Amorphous at Peunche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
- Tribute to the Lost Ones at NEC Concord at 5:30 p.m. (doors at 5) featuring Walker Smith, Don Bartenstein, Dusty Gray, Juan Valdez, Keith Saunders, Mike Gallant and Jack Bopp playing songs by musicians we’ve lost over the years.
- Blues Jam at Area 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.
- Music at Area 23: Odd Fellows Way at 8 p.m., WKEAH at 9, Chodus at 10, The Burnouts at 11 and Wired For Sound at midnight.
- Catfish-Howl at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- Eugene Durkee at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- Purple Finches at Concord Community Music School at 4:15 p.m., Canterbury Singers at 7 p.m. Part of “Christmas at Canterbury” from 3 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-17, free for kids younger than 5, half price for Canterbury Shaker Village members, at shakers.org.
Sunday
- Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Monday
- Rob Wolfe at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Theater
- Discovering Magic at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- Dickens’s A Christmas Carol at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- Fruitcake! at Hatbox Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and Sunday at 6. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- Turning Pointe Center of Dance presents The Nutcracker Ballet at Concord City Auditorium on Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance at the UPS Store and the dance studio or $20 at the door.
Movies at Red River
At Eternity’s Gate (PG-13/2018/110 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 8
Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 8
Thursday: 2, 5:30, 8
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (R/2018/106 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25
Thursday: 2:05
Boy Erased (R/2018/114 min.)
Tuesday: 7:45
Wednesday: 7:45
The Guilty (R/2018/85 min.)
Tuesday: 7:45
Wednesday: 7:45
Thursday: 7:45
Free Solo (PG-13/2018/100 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35
Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35
Thursday: 2:10, 5:35
Oliver Twist (NR/1948/116 min.)
Thursday: 6
All movie times are p.m.