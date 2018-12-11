Entertainment: Enough music, plays and movies to keep you busy all week

As we continue to make our way through December, the volume of holiday-themed shows keeps going up, with three more Christmas plays in Concord this week. There’s also plenty of live music and an especially heavy movie schedule at Red River.

Have a look:

Music

Tuesday

Dan Weiner at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Paul Heckel at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Llava Llama at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Mike Gallant at Common Man at 7 p.m.

Buzz Ball 2018 at Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $45 at ccanh.com. The show features New England’s best entertainment with some very special guest musicians, comedians and actors. The full lineup will be released a day or two before the performance.

The Canterbury Singers perform “We Make You Kindly Welcome: A Shaker Christmas” at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

Integrated Arts Recital at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.

Friday

Don Bartenstein at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Red Sky Mary at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Natalie Turgeon Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Women’s Ensemble Concert – “Love is Love” at Concord Community Music School at 5:30 p.m.

Student recital, assorted instruments, at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Amorphous at Peunche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Tribute to the Lost Ones at NEC Concord at 5:30 p.m. (doors at 5) featuring Walker Smith, Don Bartenstein, Dusty Gray, Juan Valdez, Keith Saunders, Mike Gallant and Jack Bopp playing songs by musicians we’ve lost over the years.

Blues Jam at Area 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Music at Area 23: Odd Fellows Way at 8 p.m., WKEAH at 9, Chodus at 10, The Burnouts at 11 and Wired For Sound at midnight.

Catfish-Howl at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Eugene Durkee at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Purple Finches at Concord Community Music School at 4:15 p.m., Canterbury Singers at 7 p.m. Part of “Christmas at Canterbury” from 3 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-17, free for kids younger than 5, half price for Canterbury Shaker Village members, at shakers.org.

Sunday

Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Rob Wolfe at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Discovering Magic at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Dickens’s A Christmas Carol at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Fruitcake! at Hatbox Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and Sunday at 6. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Turning Pointe Center of Dance presents The Nutcracker Ballet at Concord City Auditorium on Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance at the UPS Store and the dance studio or $20 at the door.

Movies at Red River

At Eternity’s Gate (PG-13/2018/110 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 8

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (R/2018/106 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25

Thursday: 2:05

Boy Erased (R/2018/114 min.)

Tuesday: 7:45

Wednesday: 7:45

The Guilty (R/2018/85 min.)

Tuesday: 7:45

Wednesday: 7:45

Thursday: 7:45

Free Solo (PG-13/2018/100 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35

Oliver Twist (NR/1948/116 min.)

Thursday: 6

All movie times are p.m.

