Concord Young Professionals Network’s Young Professional of the Month is Adam Berthiaume

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Concord Young Professionals Network introduces you to our “Young Professional of the Month,” Adam Berthiaume. Each month the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you? 29.

Where do you live? Concord.

Where do you currently work? I work for Grappone Automotive Group as the marketing manager.

What’s your favorite part of your work day? Interacting with all the people at Grappone! I am surrounded by amazing people from a variety of departments who inspire others to continuously learn and grow as leaders. Not to mention I get to work directly with the best team I could ask for. While the marketing team is relatively small, only four of us in total, I believe that each of these team members is the best at what they do. There is a high level of respect for one another, but no one is afraid to ask questions and challenge the status quo. It’s energizing to be around and to see the creativity flowing. Hi Joey, Alaina and Allie!

Where did you go to school? I went to Plymouth State University for both my undergrad in Fine Art – Graphic Design, and for my Masters of Business Administration.

What do you like to do for fun? I like to be outside doing something active with friends (and my dog) in most of my downtime – snowboarding, mountain biking, hiking, climbing, running, skateboarding and paragliding. If I’m not being active, it usually involves a comedy show or a concert.

Favorite places to be? There is something really special about watching the sun come up from the summit of a mountain. Having hiked all 48 4,000-footers, the White Mountains are an amazing place to visit. With that being said, completing a hike before 9 a.m. and getting a post-hike brunch, that’s incredible. So, my answer has to be the booth of a diner, with a stack of pancakes, a pile of scrambled eggs, home fries and some good company. Oh, and why not throw in a side of baked beans too?

Last book you’ve read?The War of Art by Steven Pressfield.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefited your business or you personally? Attending Concord Young Professionals Network events has thrown me into the middle of a group of people chasing dreams, whether those dreams are professional, personal or otherwise. It’s fun to be around so many young professionals who love the state and are motivated to take ownership to shape the community we live in. I’ve been fortunate to make new business connections as well as friendships through CYPN.

What organizations are you involved with? I’m a CYPN Ambassador and I volunteer as a marketing advisor for The Dewey School, a nonprofit centered on nature-based learning for 3- to 5-year-olds at Canterbury Shaker Village.

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? Tuckers – Sedona Skillet with wheat toast, please!

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? The networking event at Rollins Park was great! Great turnout, lawn games, live music, good food and ice cream!

If you could visit any country, where would you go? I have this nag to go to Nicaragua to live the life of a surf bum. Although I don’t know the first thing about surfing.

Where is the best place you’ve visited? Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Who would you really like to meet? Jon Stewart, if you’re reading this … call me.

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself! I love watching the Bruins, especially when there’s an opportunity to head down to TD Garden and catch a game in person! I’m not a big fan of heights, but decided to take up paragliding a couple years ago. If you’ve ever been curious about flying or experiencing it with a trained professional, look up Morningside Flight Park. They’re awesome! I’m currently P1 certified but hoping to have my P2 by next year so I can head out to different sites around the U.S. in the future.

About CYPN: Concord Young Professionals Network is a professional and personal development initiative of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce that promotes the growth of Capital Region professionals in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Email events@concordnhchamber.com to sign up for future event updates.

