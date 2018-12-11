Concord Community Music School students hit high notes with top honors

From left: Maya Fabozzi, Mackenzie McCarthy, Rachel Revellese, Danielle Roberge and Allison Leger, all Concord Community Music School voice students, received top honors in the recent N.H. State NATS Auditions. Courtesy of Diane Ricciardelli

Concord Community Music School voice students hit a high note this fall, receiving five out of six top honors in musical theater performance at the N.H. State NATS (National Association of Teachers of Singing) Auditions hosted by the music school on Oct. 20.

Rachel Revellese, student of Ellen Nordstrom, won first place in the Upper High School Musical Theater Division. Allison Leger and Maya Fabozzi, students of Hannah Murray, took second and third place, respectively.

In the Lower High School Musical Theater Division, Mackenzie McCarthy won first place. She is a student of Hannah Murray. In third place was Danielle Roberge, student of Nordstrom.

Concord Community Music School student Sriyam Rimal was also one of the six Upper High School finalists. Music school students Rachel Budd, Evelyn Duggan, Casey Ingraham and Anna Smith were also among the nearly 50 contestants who came to the NATS festival from all over Vermont and New Hampshire to compete in two rounds before a panel of judges at Concord Community Music School.

“I am so proud of all of our students who took part,” said faculty member Murray. “The fantastic and comprehensive curriculum at Concord Community Music School allows for students to rehearse with an accompanist and their teachers during their lessons, provides ‘practice rounds’ in workshops, and lets students perform their pieces ahead of time in student recitals. In combination with the teaching that occurs in the private studio, this is a recipe for success.”

The National Association of Teachers of Singing is the largest professional association of teachers of singing in the world, with more than 7,000 members in the United States, Canada and more than 30 other countries. Thousands of students participate in NATS Student Auditions nationwide each year, and receive constructive feedback on their progress. Top performers in chapter, district and regional student competitions have the opportunity to advance to the national round of auditions.

Liza PoinierConcord Community Music School

