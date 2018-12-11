City Manager’s Newsletter: Leaf collection ends, more construction work and other city updates

The city of Concord’s public information officer, Stefanie Breton, sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The newsletter contained too much information for us to fit into this spot, so we’re just printing some highlights here. For the full newsletter, go to concordnh.gov and click the “Newsletter” button on the home page.

Leaf collection is over for the year

Last Friday was the last day for Concord Fall Leaf Collection. Bulk leaf collection started Oct. 29 with three crews from Concord General Services collecting in different areas of the city using leaf vacuums.

Early winter weather suspended bulk leaf collection as of Nov. 14, as crews had to switch equipment on trucks and focus attention to winter operations. Bulk leaf collection is a weather-dependent program that faces the risk every year of not reaching all residents before the onset of winter weather.

Editor’s note: In other words, if you still have bagged or loose leaves, you’ll have to wait until spring to get rid of them at the curb.

Liberty Utilities work this week

Liberty Utilities will be working at the following locations this week:

Borough Road from Lilac Street to Fowler Street.

Minot Street from School Street to Thayer Pond Road.

Pine Street from Pleasant Street to Centre Sreet.

Pleasant Street from North Spring Street to Liberty Street.

School Street from Kensington Road to Westbourne Road.

South State Street from Laurel Street to Downing Street.

There may be delays, one-lane traffic and encumbrances of parking spaces. Work will generally take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday) and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Saturday).

Sponsor a Skate House paver

Help build a new Skate House recreation center (at White Park) by engraving a granite paving stone for the walkway and patio to honor a friend, family member, pet, colleague, coach or neighbor. Sign up by Saturday to receive a confirmation in time for the holiday season, and have the paver installed this winter.

Pavers are available for $500 for a 12-by-12-inch square or $1,000 for a 12-by-24-inch rectangle. Gifts of pavers are tax deductible, and purchases made after Saturday may be subject to additional engraving costs. Go to whiteparkconcordnh.org for more info and to order your paver.

Sign up for parking ban notifications

The snow arrived a little bit early this year, and the City of Concord issued two winter parking bans before the month of December. Sign up for winter parking ban email notifications at concordnh.gov/notifyme. Sign up for both Winter Storm Event Parking Bans and Winter Maintenance Parking Bans to get alerted for both citywide and downtown bans.

Winter parking bans require all vehicles to be removed from indicated streets between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. for continued snow removal operations. Free parking is available in the city garages on weekends, holidays and Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. for permit/lease spaces (marked with signage) and until 9 a.m. for metered spaces. Visit concordnh.gov/winteroperations​​​ for more information about Concord snow removal.

Group hike at Marjory Swope

The Concord Trails Committee’s trail walk series continues Saturday with a hike through Marjory Swope Park starting at 10 a.m. Meet at the trailhead parking area on Long Pond Road for a 3-mile, early-winter hike through the Swope trails. The route will be hilly, so bring appropriate footwear – if we get more snow between now and then, bring snowshoes, or if it’s icy, bring traction devices like cleats or spikes for your shoes. Plan to be out there for about two hours – don’t forget water and snacks, and to dress in layers.

For questions or to sign up for the group’s mailing list, contact Beth at 225-8515 or bfenstermacher@concordnh.gov.

Stefanie Breton

