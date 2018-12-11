Bulletin Board: Blue Christmas in Bow; 4 Local Baskit events

Blue Christmas service in Bow

A Blue Christmas service will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow. This will be a time of a quiet service of prayer, reflection and candle lighting for those having difficulty during this season due to grief, illness, depression, stress, family situations or other struggles. This will be a time to acknowledge our feelings of sadness and concern, to remember we are not alone and to find encouragement to live the days ahead. Light refreshments will be served. For more info, call 224-0884. All are welcome.

Cookies and beer at Local Baskit

Local Baskit will host a Gingerbread Cookies and Beer event Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. featuring seven beers to taste and gingerbread cookie tastings. Attendees will vote to crown the best beer and gingerbread pairing. There will be beer entries from:

Lithermans Limited Brewing

Hobbs Tavern and Brewing

Henniker Brewing Co.

Concord Craft Brewing

603 Brewing

Lone Wolfe Brewing

New Belgium

The event will include tasting the beers, each with a gingerbread cookie for free. This is a popular (free) event; for VIP entry, purchase a ticket at localbaskit.com, which includes express entry, a take-home package of a half-dozen gingerbread cookies and 5 percent off in-store purchases that night. The event will be first come, first served unless you reserve a VIP ticket for express entry.

This event will be held at Local Baskit, 10 Ferry St., in the Concord Center.

A trio of events at Local Baskit

Local Baskit is full of events on Sunday, with three separate activities over the course of the day.

The fun starts at 1 p.m. with O Christmas Tree: Kids Holiday Food Craft Fun. Attendees will make peanut butter cup trees, Rudolph noses and elf doughnuts for the holidays. Admission is $5 for each child (recommended ages of 3 to 14) to make the crafts below. Parent helpers get in free.

Elf Doughnuts: Perfect to leave out for Santa’s helpers on Christmas evening. Make 20 to 24 doughnuts with bottle cap plates included.

Rudolph Noses: Chocolate-covered pretzels with adorable noses. Make six per child.

Peanut Butter Cup Trees: A little more challenging, but worth it! Make three per child.

Space is limited at each session; reserve your space by finding the event on Facebook. Tickets must be purchased by Friday.

At 2 p.m., drop in for a chocolate and beer tasting event. Try several beers and a variety of chocolate flavors from La Cascade du Chocolat in Exeter and Equal Exchange from Boston. This is a free event, but RSVP with a private message on Facebook or call to 219-0882.

Finally, at 3, check out Do They Know It’s Spatchcock: Turkey and Chicken Demos. A part of Local Baskit’s 12 Events of Christmas, this Spatchcock demo will be led by Hopkinton chef Kristy Stephens Amman, SNHU Quill Restaurant manager and internship coordinator. Amman will present a fun demo on the history, preparation, butchering and clean-up of both a turkey and chicken for your holiday table and winter soups. Plus, we will taste a roasted, finished chicken with a new local wine from Summit Winery of Keene.

This is a free event, but RSVPs recommended with a private message on Facebook or a call to 219-0882.

