Entertainment: More holiday stage shows on the docket this week

At the time this piece was assembled, it was the last day of November. If you’ve been following these things for a while now, you’ll know that the end of the month is the worst time for compiling entertainment listings since most venues don’t post their monthly schedules until it’s actually that month. It would be great if more venues could publish their listings sooner, so we can get the word out about their shows, but it is what it is.

Here’s what we found:

Music

Tuesday

Scott Solsky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Joel Cage at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Manheim Steamroller Christmas at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49 to $88 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Thursday

Paul Bourgelaisat Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Mary Fagan at Common Man at 7 p.m.

Friday

Hank Osborne and guests at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Tim & Dave Show at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Mr. Aaron Band Holiday Show at Rattlebox Studio at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for the first child and $5 for each additional sibling – free for members.

Saturday Afternoon Music at Area 23, featuring open jam at 2 p.m., Deaf Poet at 3, Felix Holt at 3:30 and open jam again from 4 to 5.

Lindsey Buckingham at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $59.50 to $79.50 (with special options for $200 and $300) plus fees at ccanh.com.

Sunday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Symphony NH presents An Irish Christmas at Concord City Auditorium at 3 p.m. Tickets are $32 to $52 at symphonynh.org/events.

Monday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Dan Weiner at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $85 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Slam in the Schools! with Mayhem Poets at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $7 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Author Louise Penny at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $38 to $47 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Dickens’s A Christmas Carol at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Fruitcake! at Hatbox Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and Sunday at 6. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story at Concord City Auditorium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7:30. Tickets are $17 to $20 at achristmascarolthemusical.com.

Movies at Red River

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (R/2018/106 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 7:50

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 7:50

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 7:50

Boy Erased (R/2018/114 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:55

Wednesday: 2:05

Thursday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:55

Border (R/2018/110 min.)

Tuesday: 7:45

Wednesday: 7:45

Thursday: 7:45

Free Solo (PG-13/2018/100 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35

The Women (NR/1939/133 min.)

Wednesday: 6

All movie times are p.m.

