Authors Stout, Johnson to present ‘The Pats’ at Gibson’s Bookstore

Sports historians Glenn Stout and Richard Johnson will sweep in to the Gibson’s Bookstore end zone on Wednesday to share their collaboration, The Pats: An Illustrated History of the New England Patriots, the definitive, lively and robust history of the New England Patriots, from Billy Sullivan to Bill Belichick and everything in between. (Are you planning ahead for holiday gifts yet? A signed books makes a great gift.)

The New England Patriots have become a dynasty, though it didn’t begin that way. Love ’em, hate ’em, the Pats have captured this country’s attention like no other franchise. From two award-winning authors, this is the first complete story of a legendary team and its five championship trophies.

In the tradition of their celebrated illustrated histories of some of sports’ most iconic franchises, Stout and Johnson tell the history in full and in colorful detail. This is a lavishly illustrated tale full of larger-than-life characters – from founding owner Billy Sullivan, early stars like Syracuse running back Jim Nance and beloved wide receiver turned broadcaster Gino Cappeletti, to Hall of Famers and stars like John Hannah, Russ Francis and Steve Grogan through to present-day stars like Tom Brady and Bill Belichick and owner Bob Kraft.

Featuring essays by Johnson, Upton Bell, Leigh Montville, Howard Bryant, Ron Borges, Lesley Visser and George Plimpton, The Pats is a must-have gift for fans, old and new, and an indelible portrait of the most talked-about team in NFL history.

Johnson and Stout will be at Gibson’s at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The event is free and open to the public.

