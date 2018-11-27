On the Road: The ‘Insider’ takes a trip out West

After a nearly 2,000-mile road trip visiting three National Parks in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, longtime friends Margaret Harlan and Liz Dane rode up to the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Jackson Hole, Wy. They had to leave their “horses” outside but were able to hop on their saddles at the bar. Yes, all the bar seats are real horse saddles, Dane said. Courtesy of Liz Dane

Thanks for bringing us along, ladies!

If you’re going somewhere cool, bring your favorite copy of the Insider with you and take a picture of you and/or your group holding it in front of something memorable. Send all photos to news@theconcordinsider.com, and we’ll run them in the order in which they are received.

