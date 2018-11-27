Find out who will be crowned the 2018 Mr. Concord at the Grappone Conference Center on Friday

John Cimikoski, Mr. Concord of 2016, crowns last year's winner, Brian Waldron, at the 2017 Mr. Concord Pageant . This year's pageant will be held Nov. 30 at the Grappone Conference Center. Courtesy of Concord Contemporary Club Mr. Concord Brian Waldron, pageant Chairwoman Mary McGahan and Concord Contemporary Club President Tina Smith present a check for $15,000 to the Crisis Center of Central New Hampshire, represented by Paula Wall and Karen McNamara.

The contestants are practicing their talents and everyone is anxious to learn who will become the next Mr. Concord. This hilarious pageant is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated events in the capital area, and it’s all for a worthy cause.

The Concord Contemporary Club is hosting the pageant, which will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at the Grappone Conference Center. Pageant tickets are $50 each, and are available through eventbrite.com.

WMUR’s Adam Sexton will again be the emcee, and disc jockey Ben Mitchell will provide the music.

This year’s official judges are Steve Duprey, Kathi Russ, Michelle Motuzas and Mr. Concord of 2016, John Cimikoski. Contestants will be judged on their talents and how well they answer pageant questions. For a small fee, audience members will be able to vote on the talent portion of the contest.

So, who are this year’s candidates? Pete McNamara of N.H. Auto Dealers; Brian Harlow, advocate for those in need; Jeremy Woodward of Jeremy’s Boot Camp; Mark Lester of Eastern Bank; Carlos Jauhola-Straight, pastor of South Congregational Church; John Emmons of the Barley House; Jeff Mathis of BAE; and Sen. Dan Feltes.

“Proceeds from the Mr. Concord Pageant go toward helping the Crisis Center of Central New Hampshire and other local charities. We will also be holding a live auction, a silent auction and a wine pull,” said Mary McGahan, chairwoman of the pageant. “There are a limited number of tickets, and they’re going fast.”

This will be the third year of this fun, well-attended event with a majority of the proceeds this year again going to the Crisis Center of Central N.H. The first year resulted in a check for $15,000 to the Crisis Center, and last year it was up to $20,000.

For more information about the pageant, call McGahan, chairwoman, at 731-6991.

Barbara Lassonde

Concord Contemporary Club

