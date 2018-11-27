Entertainment: A light week as we all try to recover from Thanksgiving

By - Nov 27, 2018 | 0 comments

Well, it’s the end of the month, and also the week after Thanksgiving. Add those up and what you get is a pretty light week on the entertainment front, relatively speaking. One thing to note is that Christmas shows begin this week – hence the theme of this whole issue. For more information on any of the theater shows listed here, see the big Christmas shows roundup we did here.

Music

Tuesday

  • Mike Walsh at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
  • Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 8 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Poor Howard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m.
  • Granite State Ringers at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • Paul Desmaris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Peter Pappas at Common Man at 7 p.m.
  • The Rhythm Upstairs at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Friday

  • Brickyard Blues at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.
  • Lee Ross at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
  • Bad Medicine at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Saturday

  • The Green Sisters at NEC Concord at 5:30 p.m., doors at 5.
  • Street Legal at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Next Tuesday

  • Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 8 p.m.

Theater

  • The Nutcracker at Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 to $26 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical at Capitol Center for the Arts next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $85 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Dickens’s A Christmas Carol at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
  • Fruitcake! at Hatbox Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
  • Concord Dance Academy’s Holiday Spectacular at Concord City Auditorium on Saturday at 1 and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $18 at tututix.com/ConcordDanceAcademyNH.

Movies at Red River

Boy Erased (R/2018/114 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:55

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:55

Thursday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:55

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (R/2018/106 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 7:50

Wednesday: 2

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 7:50

Free Solo (PG-13/2018/100 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:45

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:45

Thursday: 2:10

All movie times are p.m.

More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2018 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright