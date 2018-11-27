Entertainment: A light week as we all try to recover from Thanksgiving

Well, it’s the end of the month, and also the week after Thanksgiving. Add those up and what you get is a pretty light week on the entertainment front, relatively speaking. One thing to note is that Christmas shows begin this week – hence the theme of this whole issue. For more information on any of the theater shows listed here, see the big Christmas shows roundup we did here.
Music
Tuesday
- Mike Walsh at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
- Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 8 p.m.
Wednesday
- Poor Howard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m.
- Granite State Ringers at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Paul Desmaris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Peter Pappas at Common Man at 7 p.m.
- The Rhythm Upstairs at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
Friday
- Brickyard Blues at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.
- Lee Ross at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
- Bad Medicine at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
Saturday
- The Green Sisters at NEC Concord at 5:30 p.m., doors at 5.
- Street Legal at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 8 p.m.
Theater
- The Nutcracker at Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 to $26 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical at Capitol Center for the Arts next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $85 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Dickens’s A Christmas Carol at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- Fruitcake! at Hatbox Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- Concord Dance Academy’s Holiday Spectacular at Concord City Auditorium on Saturday at 1 and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $18 at tututix.com/ConcordDanceAcademyNH.
Movies at Red River
Boy Erased (R/2018/114 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:55
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:55
Thursday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:55
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (R/2018/106 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 7:50
Wednesday: 2
Thursday: 2, 5:30, 7:50
Free Solo (PG-13/2018/100 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:45
Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:45
Thursday: 2:10
All movie times are p.m.