Instagram: A photo depicting the changing of seasons in Concord

If you haven't noticed yet, it's been getting pretty chilly out there lately. It feels like we had about three weeks of legitimate fall and now the bite of winter has already set in. This shot here, taken on Rundlett Street by Instagram user @elodierosereed – a former Monitor staffer and one-time Insider contributor – perfectly encapsulates the harsh transition from "cozy fall weather" to "oh my God, it's freezing." Is there any image more symbolic than fallen, multicolored leaves trapped between thin layers of ice? Classic New England. Great shot, @elodierosereed!

If you take a cool shot somewhere around Concord, put it on Instagram with the hashtag #concordnh. If we find it and are really blown away by it, you might just see it in our pages one of these days.

