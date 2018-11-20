Get your passes for New England Aquarium and other cool places at Concord Public Library

Concord Public Library once again has discount passes to the Museum of Fine Arts and New England Aquarium in Boston.

Visit the library’s museum passes web page (accessible through concordpubliclibrary.net) to browse all 15 discount passes to area attractions. There is also a new online reservation service to check availability. Passes and coupons can be reserved up to 30 days in advance.

While Concord Public Library provides the opportunity to get discounted passes to a number of museums, there are also a few rules:

Borrower must present valid CPL adult library card for both passes and coupons. Passes are checked out on your library card; coupons are not.

Museum passes are subject to the rules and regulations of the museum, and generally do not include special exhibits. For information on hours, show times, exhibits, etc., call or visit the museum website.

Only one pass or coupon may be reserved per day, and no more than two passes or coupons may be reserved per week.

Coupons can be obtained in advance.

Coupons are not returned to the library after being used.

Passes are loaned for three days and are not renewable.

Overdue fine for passes: $5 per day; replacement fee: $30.

Passes must be returned in the plastic case. They may be returned in the outside book drop.

Concord Public Library

