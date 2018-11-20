Entertainment: Just because it’s Thanksgiving week doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do

It’s the week of Thanksgiving, and although the holiday itself is a sleepy one on the entertainment front, the rest of the week is packed.

Have a look, and enjoy that turkey!

Music

Tuesday

Paul Hubert at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Dark Star Orchestra at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $38 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Wednesday

Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open mic with Gardner Berry at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Friday

Stuck in Time Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Harry and Lily Beer at Area 23 at 5 p.m.

Andrew of the North and the Rescue Rangers at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Steven Chagnon at Barley House at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Andrew Merzi at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Evidence Lies at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Jam session hosted by Don B. at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

BoneShakerz at Area 23 at 5 p.m.

Lichen at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

5 Stone at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Dueling Pianos at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19 to $23 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Sunday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Soweto Gospel Choir at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 5 p.m. Free.

Monday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Mike Walsh at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

The Science of Magic Live! at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Monday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $7 at ccanh.com.

Stranger Than Fiction Improv at Hatbox Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Boggis Comedy Presents stand-up at Hatbox Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. BYOB. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (R/2018/106 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 7:50

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 7:50

Thursday: 5:30, 7:50

Free Solo (PG-13/2018/100 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:40

The Divide (NR/2018/100 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:35

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:35

Thursday: 5:35, 7:35

Boy Erased (R/2018/114 min.)

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:55

Thursday: 5:25, 7:55

All movie times are p.m.

Related Posts