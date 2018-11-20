Entertainment: Just because it’s Thanksgiving week doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do

It’s the week of Thanksgiving, and although the holiday itself is a sleepy one on the entertainment front, the rest of the week is packed.
Have a look, and enjoy that turkey!
Music
Tuesday
- Paul Hubert at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
- Dark Star Orchestra at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $38 plus fees at ccanh.com.
Wednesday
- Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Open mic with Gardner Berry at Area 23 at 7 p.m.
Friday
- Stuck in Time Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.
- Harry and Lily Beer at Area 23 at 5 p.m.
- Andrew of the North and the Rescue Rangers at Area 23 at 9 p.m.
- Steven Chagnon at Barley House at 8 p.m.
Saturday
- Andrew Merzi at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- Eric Lindberg at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
- Evidence Lies at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
- Jam session hosted by Don B. at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
- BoneShakerz at Area 23 at 5 p.m.
- Lichen at Area 23 at 9 p.m.
- 5 Stone at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- Dueling Pianos at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19 to $23 plus fees at ccanh.com.
Sunday
- John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Soweto Gospel Choir at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 5 p.m. Free.
Monday
- John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Mike Walsh at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Theater
- The Science of Magic Live! at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Monday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $7 at ccanh.com.
- Stranger Than Fiction Improv at Hatbox Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- Boggis Comedy Presents stand-up at Hatbox Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. BYOB. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
Movies at Red River
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (R/2018/106 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 7:50
Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 7:50
Thursday: 5:30, 7:50
Free Solo (PG-13/2018/100 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:40
The Divide (NR/2018/100 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:35
Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:35
Thursday: 5:35, 7:35
Boy Erased (R/2018/114 min.)
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:55
Thursday: 5:25, 7:55
All movie times are p.m.