City Manager’s Newsletter: Bagged leaf collection begins, road work continues and more

We found signs that spring is actually here last week. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

The city of Concord’s public information officer, Stefanie Breton, sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The newsletter contained too much information for us to fit into this spot, so we’re just printing some highlights here. For the full newsletter, go to concordnh.gov and click the “Newsletter” button on the home page.

Thanksgiving reminders

City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is a trash holiday. Trash and recycling collection will be postponed on Thursday until Friday, while Friday’s collection will occur on Saturday.

Bagged leaf collection begins

Concord fall leaf collection started Oct. 29. Concord General Services’ Highway and Utilities Division has three crews in different areas of the city collecting leaves raked loosely to the curb (unbagged). Crews have completed collection for many areas as indicated on the Fall Leaf Collection Map on the city’s website. Snow has made its first appearance in Concord and crews have had to switch focus to snow removal for the time being. If the weather allows, crews will return to bulk leaf collection after completing snow removal operations.

Fortunately, the city’s new bagged fall leaf collection started Monday (the day before this paper came out). Residents are encouraged to participate in the bagged program as a guaranteed alternative to bulk collection. Residents will have three weeks to dispose of any remaining leaves using the bagged collection.

Leaves must be placed in biodegradable yard waste bags or rigid containers labeled “leaves” and at the curb by 7 a.m. each Monday (Nov. 26 and Dec. 3). Bagged collection will not coincide with trash collection like it does in the spring, so residents must have leaves ready on Mondays to not miss collection since leaves could be collected at any time during the week. Bagged leaf collection will continue through Dec. 7, regardless of weather conditions.

Residents can also drop off leaves at Gelinas Excavation and Earth Materials Recycling Center on Abbot Road for free with proof of residency if the load is smaller than a noncommercial pickup truck.

Liberty Utilities work this week

Liberty Utilities will be working at the following locations this week:

Borough Road from Lilac Street to Fowler Street

Minot Street from School Street to Thayer Pond Road

Peterson Circle from Governors Way to Sewalls Falls Road

Pine Street from Pleasant Street to Centre Street

Pleasant Street from North Spring Street to Centre Street

School Street from Kensington Road to Westbourne Road

South State Street from Laurel Street to Downing Street

There may be delays, one-lane traffic and encumbrances of parking spaces. Work will generally take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday) and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Saturday).

Other construction work this week

The contractor for the roundabout at the Manor Road and Abbott Road intersection will be installing temporary pavement striping this week. Construction will require the closure of portions of the intersection with detours and one-lane alternating traffic at times controlled by flaggers. Delays should be expected.

Granite Center LLC will begin construction of an accessible sidewalk ramp in front of 1 Eagle Square. Construction will require the use of adjacent parking spaces and a pedestrian detour around the work zone. Access will be provided for building tenants and their customers. The work is anticipated to be completed in early December.

Stefanie Breton

Related Posts