Entertainment: John Prine tribute at NEC Concord a musical highlight

It’s another busy week on the entertainment front around here, especially on the music side. NEC Concord is hosting a John Prine tribute night, Dark Star Orchestra comes to the Cap Center and the Community Players of Concord perform Annie at the Audi.

Have a look:

Music

Tuesday

Mike Loughlin at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Felix Holt at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Ty Dush at the Common Man at 7 p.m.

Keller Williams’ Petty Grass, featuring The Hillbenders, at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Friday

Watts Up Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Andrew of the North at Area 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Wiseguy at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Mark Bartram at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

John Prine Tribute at NEC Concord at 5:30 p.m. featuring Eric Sheldon Ober, Don Bartenstein, Mike Gallant, Jerry Richardson, Complete Unknowns, Taylor Pearson, Brian Burnout, John Irish, Richard Glass, Chris Sammon and Dean Harlem.

Chelsea Paolini at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Murphy’s Law at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Cold Engines at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Sunday

Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Paul Hubert at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Dark Star Orchestra at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $34 plus fees in advance at ccanh.com, $38 plus fees day of show.

Theater

New Chinese Acrobats at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $28 to $55 plus fees at ccanh.com. Created in association with the world-famous Cirque Eloize company, The New Chinese Acrobats represent the next step in the evolution of acrobatic companies from the East. Mixing new techniques and acts with ancient traditions, The New Chinese Acrobats present the opportunity to view the best of China’s ancient folk art, mixed with the style and virtuosity of today’s generation.

Puddles Pity Party at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $45 plus fees at ccanh.com. A veritable “Pagliacci by way of Pee-Wee Herman and David Lynch” (The AJC), Puddles Pity Party has 305,000 fans on Facebook and more than 120 million views on YouTube for indelible interpretations of classics by ABBA, Bowie, Cheap Trick and Queen and his unforgettable mash-up of “Pinball Wizard/Folsom Prison Blues”.

Community Players of Concord present Annie at Concord City Auditorium on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for ages 17 and under and 65 and over at communityplayersofconcord.org/tickets.

When Colossus Fails at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. The Riverview B&B hasn’t seen a guest in ages. When one finally arrives, the inhabitants’ lives are thrown into a tailspin as they try to figure out who she is, why she’s there, and what she’s doing walking through the rubble from a burned-down building across the street.

Movies at Red River

Free Solo (PG-13/2018/100 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:40

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25

Thursday: 2:05, 5:25

The Old Man and the Gun (R/2018/93 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 7:40

Wednesday: 2, 7:40

Thursday: 2, 7:40

Blaze (R/2018/129 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:30, 8

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:30, 8

Thursday: 2:10, 5:30, 8

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (NR/1948/126 min.)

Thursday: 6

All movie times are p.m.

