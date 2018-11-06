Hundreds brave the weather, raise more than $30,000 in Wicked FIT Run

More than 250 people braved the weather, put on Halloween costumes and ran for Families in Transition-New Horizon at the seventh annual Wicked FIT Run in Concord on Oct. 27. The event raised more than $30,000 for FIT-NH. Courtesy of Families in Transition-New Horizons Liam Conery of Concord was the winner of the seventh annual Wicked FIT Run held Oct. 27. Courtesy of Families in Transition-New Horizons

Families in Transition-New Horizons’ Wicked FIT Run returned to Concord on Oct. 27 for its seventh annual costume-themed 5K run/walk dedicated to “chasing away homelessness” in New Hampshire. The race in Concord had 500 registered participants, half of whom attended and braved the cold and rain, who raised more than $30,000 to support FIT-NH’s mission of providing safe and affordable housing and social services to homeless families and individuals.

FIT-NH provided housing and services in Concord, Manchester and Dover to 495 people in 2017, 235 of whom were children. Since the Wicked FIT Run began in 2012, the event has raised more than $175,000, which is enough to provide housing to 20 families for six months.

“I love the people who come out to do this event,” said Wicked FIT Run co-chair, the Rev. Gayle Murphy of Concord. “Some do it for the fun of running in costumes, some to support Families in Transition-New Horizons. But, for whatever reason, we’re out there together. It’s the people who make the race successful and fun, and of course all for a great cause!”

Families in Transition-New Horizons is a nonprofit organization that provides hunger relief, emergency shelter, safe affordable housing and supportive services to individuals and families who are homeless or in need, enabling them to gain self-sufficiency and respect. FIT-NH also owns and operates OutFITters Thrift Store in Manchester (the Concord store is now closed), which serves as an economic engine to help pay for services that FIT-NH provides.

For more information about FIT-NH, the race and the store, visit fitnh.org or call 641-9441.

Michele TalwaniFIT-NH

Related Posts