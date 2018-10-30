Local filmmaker Dan Habib’s ‘Intelligent Lives’ to have theatrical premiere at Red River Theatres

Naomie works at a salon in a scene from Dan Habib's documentary "Intelligent Lives." Courtesy of Dan Habib

This past May, we previewed a film screening of the documentary Intelligent Lives, the work of local filmmaker Dan Habib. That story told you about the one-night-only New Hampshire premiere of the film, which was held at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

If you missed that one-off showing, there will be plenty of chances for you to see the film very soon.

Thursday at 7 p.m. at Red River Theatres will be the New Hampshire theatrical premiere of Intelligent Lives. Habib will be discussing the film along with a panel of young adults, with all proceeds from the event going to the nonprofit NH Leadership series, a training program for families and adult individuals who are impacted by disability.

The film, which stars three pioneering young American adults with intellectual disabilities who challenge perceptions of intelligence as they navigate high school, college, and the workforce, will continue to screen at Red River through Nov. 8, and it will be screened a few other times as well.

The film will be shown at NHTI on Monday, with Habib introducing the film. Habib will also discuss the film along with a panel of young adults with disabilities at the SNOB Film Festival at Red River on Nov. 10 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

For more info about the film, go to intelligentlives.org.

Insider staff

