Entertainment: Blue Oyster Cult to bring more cowbell to the Capitol Center for the Arts

We’re right up at the end of the month, and therefore many entertainment venues do not have their November schedules posted yet – in some cases the venues may not even have their bookings for the month finalized. Nevertheless, one huge act, known for its abundance of cowbell, will be coming to the Capitol Center for the Arts this week. Care to venture a guess as to who that might be?

Have a look:

Music

Tuesday

Paul Lovely at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Open mic comedy at Area 23 at 9 p.m., sign-ups start at 8:30.

Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Strathspey & Reel Society at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Joel Begin at Common Man at 7 p.m.

Friday

Classic Invasion at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Official Blues Brothers Revue at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 to $49.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Student recital of assorted instruments and voice at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Nobody Named Al at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Blue Oyster Cult at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $55 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Concord Community Concert Association presents Red Priest at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at Gibson’s Bookstore, the UPS Store or at the door.

Theater

When Colossus Falls at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. The Riverview B&B hasn’t seen a guest in ages. When one finally arrives, the inhabitants’ lives are thrown into a tailspin as they try to figure out who she is.

Movies at Red River

Free Solo (PG-13/2018/100 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30, 7:45

Thursday: 2:05, 5:30

The Old Man and the Gun (PG-13/2018/93 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 7:50

Wednesday: 2, 5:40, 7:50

Thursday: 2, 7:50

Museo (NR/2018/128 min.)

Tuesday: 7:30

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:25, 7:55

Thursday: 2:10, 5:25, 7:55

Intelligent Lives (NR/2018/70 min.)

Thursday: 7

All movie times are p.m.

