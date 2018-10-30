City Manager’s Newsletter: More road and utility work, leaf collection begins and more

The city of Concord’s public information officer, Stefanie Breton, sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The newsletter contained too much information for us to fit into this spot, so we’re just printing some highlights here. For the full newsletter, go to concordnh.gov and click the “Newsletter” button on the home page.

Utility work updates

Liberty Utilities will be working at the following locations this week:

Borough Road from Lilac Street to Fowler Street.

Minot Street from School Street to Thayer Pond Road.

Peterson Circle from Governors Way to Sewalls Falls Road.

Pine Street from Pleasant Street to Centre Street.

Pleasant Street from North Spring Street to Centre Street.

School Street from Kensington Road to Westbourne Road.

South State Street from Laurel Street to Downing Street.

There may be delays, one-lane traffic, and encumbrances of parking spaces. Work will generally take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday) and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Saturday).

Other construction work upcoming

The contractor for the roundabout at the Manor Road and Abbott Road intersection will be installing cobbles, constructing sidewalks, installing loam and paving. Construction will require closures of portions of the intersection with detours and one-lane alternating traffic at times controlled by flaggers. Delays should be expected.

Andrews Construction will be installing steam vaults and steam piping at the intersection of North State Street and Park Street and along Park Street. The work will require closure of portions of the intersections with detours and one-lane alternating traffic at times.

Terrain Landscaping will be constructing landscaping, walkway and pavement improvements at the end of Dixon Avenue along Loudon Road.

Northeast Earth will be paving a trench at 103 N. State St. one day this week. The work will require one-lane alternating traffic at times controlled by flaggers. Delays should be expected.

North East Earth Mechanics will be extending the sanitary sewer main on Portsmouth Street 130 feet from its existing terminus. This portion of Portsmouth Street will be open to local traffic only. Access to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests/ Conservation Center and area trails will be accessible via East Side Drive.

Leaf collection begins this week

The city’s new and improved Concord Fall Leaf Collection began Monday with bulk collection. Residents should rake their leaves loosely to the curb by the start of the program to not miss collection. Concord General Services’ Highway and Utilities Division will have three crews using leaf vacuums to collect leaves as weather permits through Dec. 7. Crews will not return to a location already collected. Once collection starts, the Fall Leaf Collection Map will become active online to display completed areas. Unpredictable leaf volumes and weather conditions make it not possible to know when areas will receive collection, so residents should have leaves ready.

New this year, a three-week bagged collection will start Nov. 19 and run simultaneously with the last weeks of bulk collection. Residents participating in bagged collection must have leaves in biodegradable yard waste bags or rigid containers labeled “leaves” and at the curb by 7 a.m. each Monday during bagged collection.

Broken Ground Trail Day

Join the Central New Hampshire Chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association on Saturday at 9 a.m. to help build a new mountain bike trail on the city’s Broken Ground property. Meet just past the Portsmouth Street kiosk on the access road to the water tower. The entrance is located at 255 Portsmouth St., Concord.

When finished, the new trail will be more than 1.25 miles long. The trail will be laid out, but volunteers still need to rake the trail bed as well as bench and berm a few sections. There will be fire rakes, Rogue Hoes, shovels and other trail-building tools, but the group can always use more leaf rakes, spade shovels and, of course, volunteers who like to get dirty.

After finishing between noon and 1 there will be a cookout to help thank you for your hard work. Feel free to bring your bikes to try out the new trail.

Call or text Matt Bowser at 491-5448 or email matt@bowser.com for more info.

