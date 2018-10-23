We found all kinds of zany and spooky costumes at Spirit Halloween

I tried this unicorn mask on for size. While it sort of fit, it was nearly impossible to see while wearing the thing, and even harder to breathe. It's a small price to pay for a funny picture. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Perhaps the best throwback/obscure reference costume in stock at Spirit Halloween was this Bob Ross kit. You can get the outfit and wig in one package and the essential palette accessory separately. JON BODELL / Insider staff

If you're looking to stand out from the costumed crowd this Halloween, consider going with the rare scary pizza mask. It's pretty unlikely that you'll see another scary pizza while out trick-or-treating or bobbing for apples at the family Halloween party. JON BODELL / Insider staff

For the little, little ones, is there anything cuter than an Elmo costume? The best part is, it's perfect for boys or girls -- the jury is still out on what Elmo's gender is. JON BODELL / Insider staff

For the kid who's looking to be silly without being offensive, there's this perfect rainbow poop costume. This is one you're gonna want to hang on to for the long haul. JON BODELL / Insider staff

This "Bad Habit Nun" costume should raise some eyebrows this Halloween. JON BODELL / Insider staff

It wouldn't be Halloween without the obligatory gag presidential costume, such as this inflatable "Baby Prez" getup that resembles our sitting commander in chief. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Here's a costume that's right up our alley -- a pint of beer. Clean, classic, straight to the point. JON BODELL / Insider staff