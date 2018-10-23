Bulletin Board: NHTI fall open house, Wicked FIT Run and more

Concord Regional VNA to offer Walk-in Wednesday

Concord Regional VNA offers Walk-In Wednesday on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at Horseshoe Pond Place Senior Resource Center, 26 Commercial St., Concord. Walk-In Wednesday is held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the same time.

Walk-In Wednesday is an opportunity to get your questions answered. A Concord Regional VNA team member is available to meet with people individually regarding their specific concerns. Whether it is in-home support, caregiver resources, community health services or questions regarding advance directives, we are here to help.

This free program is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is not required. For more information, call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 5815 or visit crvna.org.

Andrew Morse

Explore NHTI at fall open house

See yourself on a new pathway at NHTI. Whether your path leads directly into a career or to continuing education at a four-year college or university, envision the future you want – at NHTI.

Explore NHTI at our Fall Open House on Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Student Center/Wellness Center Gym. Learn about our 90-plus academic programs. Tour our 240-acre campus. Find out about campus life at NHTI. Meet current and former students, academic department heads and representatives from admissions and financial aid. Start here … go anywhere!

Contact the admissions office at 230-4011 or nhtiadm@ccsnh.edu for further information – or just come and join us! Open to all prospective students and their families.

Can’t make Open House? We have “Drop-in Tuesdays” weekly from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Get a 15-minute overview of the college and bring your questions for admissions and financial aid representatives. Campus tours available for those who arrive by 5:15 p.m. No reservations required. Or schedule a tour at nhti.edu/sign-campus-tour.

Doug Schwarz

Rotary to bring Halloween Funfest to seniors

On Oct. 31, members of the Rotary Club of Concord will travel to the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen to celebrate a Halloween Funfest with its residents. Each year, Rotarians visit the home where games and other activities help the residents celebrate Halloween. Some Rotarians arrive in costume and add to the decorations that the home has used to make the meeting space festive and colorful. Residents enjoy the interactions with Rotarians and look forward to this event every year.

It all happens from 10 a.m. to noon, with the event offering bean bag tosses, games of chance and other activities that help the residents enjoy the day.

Doris Ballard

Ace Your Audition with CCMS

High schoolers who sing or play a wind or brass instrument: if you’re auditioning for the New Hampshire All-State Festival, Concord Community Music School has a perfect warm-up for you! Please join us for a special interactive workshop, Ace Your Audition, specifically geared to this year’s All-State audition pieces.

Music School faculty Erin DuBois (flute/woodwinds), Matt Davis (trumpet/brass) and Ellen Nordstrom (voice) have years of combined experience bringing out the best in students who challenge themselves to excel. The Ace Your Audition workshops give each student personalized help with and feedback on their performance, while also offering proven strategies for sight-reading in an audition and staying focused under pressure.

The wind and brass workshop will be Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. The voice workshop will be Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Participants should bring their All-State materials to the workshop, which is at the music school, 23 Wall St., Concord. The fee for each workshop is $10 per person; $5 for current CCMS students.

For more information or to register a student for an Ace Your Audition workshop, visit ccmusicschool.org or call 228-1196.

Liza Poinier

Greg Klyma to play at NEC Concord

Greg Klyma, the “Boston-based, old-school troubadour whose songwriting and memorable stage presence help to define modern-day folk music,” will play at NEC Concord on Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. This is a free show, and doors open at 7.

Insider staff

Dress up for the Wicked FIT Run

Grab your sneakers and your favorite costume and come run (or walk) with Families in Transition-New Horizons at our seventh annual Wicked FIT Run in Concord.

By creating a team, running in the race and/or sponsoring the event or a participant, you will support Families in Transition-New Horizons’ efforts of providing a home and hope for homeless families and individuals in Concord.

The run will take place Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Rollins Park.

Register online by going to fitnh.org/wickedfitrun and clicking the big link at the top of the page. You can also register race morning starting at 7:30 a.m. Or you can register Friday night at Merrimack County Savings Bank (89 N. Main St.) during Halloween Howl from 5 to 7 p.m.

Early registration is $25 for those 20 and older, $15 for those ages 11 to 19 and free for kids 10 and under. Day-of registration is $30 for the oldest age group, $20 for the middle group and still free for the youngest kids.

Don’t forget to dress in your Halloween costume. This year’s race will feature costume prizes, along with prizes for top competitors!

The Kids’ FUN Course will feature fun obstacles, mascots and much more! Kids ages 8 and under are invited to participate in this free fun course at 9 a.m. at Rollins Park in the field over the bridge. All participating kids will receive a prize. Costumes are encouraged!

Kids must be accompanied by an adult at all times in the Kids’ Area.

The event will take place rain or shine.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, call 641-9441, ext. 324, or email donate@fitnh.org.

For more information in general, call 641-9441, ext. 329, or email events@fitnh.org.

Insider staff

